Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
2-min read

200 Activists Detained, Roads Leading to Aarey Blocked by Cops as Tree Felling Begins in Mumbai's 'Green Lung'

Activists claimed that the felling of trees was illegal as proper procedure was not followed. According to them, trees can be cut only after 15 days of uploading the permission to cut them.

Chaitanya Mangure | CNN-News18

Updated:October 5, 2019, 7:57 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
200 Activists Detained, Roads Leading to Aarey Blocked by Cops as Tree Felling Begins in Mumbai's 'Green Lung'
People gather to protest against the felling of trees in Aarey after the HC nod. (PTI)

Mumbai: Hours after the Bombay High Court dismissed all petitions against the felling of over 2,500 trees for a Mumbai metro depot at Aarey, authorities swung into action and began felling trees much to the dismay of activists.

Around 200 people were detained as activists and locals gathered in large numbers to stop the cutting down of trees. Several people also managed to enter the proposed site of the metro depot.

Activists claimed that the felling of trees was illegal as proper procedure was not followed. According to them, trees can be cut only after 15 days of uploading the permission to cut them.

Zoru Bhathena, one of the petitioners in the Aarey matter, tweeted: “Trees are being illegally cut at Aarey on Metro Depot plot. No tree can be cut for 15 days from permission. Permission has been uploaded on 04.10.19 at 4pm on MCGM website. Kindly stop this illegal act & book the illegal tree cutters.”

Responding to the allegations, Managing Director of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited Ashwini Bhide tweeted: “A new false propaganda is in the air that 15 days notice is required after tree authority order getting uploaded on website. This is absolutely baseless. Tree Authority order is issued on 13th Sept 19. 15 days r over on 28th Sept. Action awaited till Hon HC verdict was out (sic).”

Activists, however, claimed that the date of uploading the letter on the website would be taken into consideration and not the date of issuing the letter.

Mumbaikars also took to Twitter to oppose the tree cutting.

Attacking the Centre over the move, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray tweeted: "There’s no point for the Central government ministry of climate change to exist, or to speak about plastic pollution when the @MumbaiMetro3 senselessly destroys the Aarey vicinity. This ego battle taken up by Metro 3 is destroying the purpose of making it."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram