Aarey Protest LIVE: 200 Activists Detained, Section 144 Imposed as Tree Felling Begins in Mumbai's 'Green Lung'

Aarey Protest LIVE: Around 200 activists were detained and roads leading to Aarey blocked by police as protesters planned to escalate their fight to save Mumbai’s ‘green lung’, a day after the Bombay HC gave its nod to the felling of over 2,500 trees for the Metro project. On Friday, the high court refused to recognise Aarey as a forest, allowing the authorities to cut down trees for construction of a shed for the Mumbai Metro.
The decision came as a setback for activists who had been opposing the proposed felling of 2,700 trees and had demanded relocation of the depot, which is part of the Metro III project.
Oct 5, 2019 10:23 am (IST)
"PIR #AareyForest... we failed you," says filmmaker Onir, in support of the protests by residents in Aarey Colony, Mumbai.
In the cover of darkness the axe falls on our trees . RIP #AareyForest ... we failed you . My heart breaks to know that by morning many proud erect trees will have fallen to human greed . pic.twitter.com/VJdnRl7o6c
No Merit in 1L Objections: HC | The Bombay High Court on Friday ruled against the objections raised by 1 lakh concerned citizens against the cutting of trees in Aarey. The court's judgment said, "There is no merit in the contention that the one lakh objections received from the public were not placed before the tree authority. The report summarises the objections and the response of the project proponent. Surely, one lakh objections, most of which were repetitive was not expected to be placed before the tree authority.”
Oct 5, 2019 10:13 am (IST)
A video depicting the scene of protests at Aarey Colony last night, hours after the the Bombay High Court ruled in favour of Mumbai metro authorities.
#WATCH: People gathered in protest at #AareyForest against the felling of trees there, earlier tonight. They were later removed from spot by police. Bombay HC has dismissed all petitions against BMC decision which allowed felling of more than 2700 trees there, for metro car shed. pic.twitter.com/saT4MaHWsq
Aam Aadmi Party's Preeti Sharma Menon says that Mumbai poloce has laid seige to the Aarey forest.
Wake up Mumbai!!! Wake up! They have been cutting trees since the wee hours. @mumbaipolice has laid seige over #AareyForest. Traffic is stopped at the 3 entrances #Marol#Powai#Highway At least gather at these points and let them know you stood up when it mattered. #SaveAarey
25 Arrested Under IPC Section 353 | As many as 25 people protesting the felling of trees in Mumbai's Aarey were arrested under Section 353 of the Indian Penal Code against assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty. Section 144 of the IPC was also imposed in the area where the metro was to carry out construction work. Several roads leading to the area have been blocked to deter protesters from reaching the site where trees are being cleared.
Oct 5, 2019 10:00 am (IST)
Actress Dia Mirza expresses outrage over the Mumbai Metro's move to cut trees at night saying, "As citizens sang and joined hands in unity pleading to STOP this massacre. Can’t you see they are UNITED by love!?!"
There is supposed to be a 15 day waiting period after permission is granted and notice has been uploaded on official website. But there is no waiting here. Our trees are being cut as citizens desperately plead to STOP this! @moefcc@PrakashJavdekar#Aareyhttps://t.co/nmVP7WllI7
Aaditya Thackeray Lashes Out | Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray lashed out at the Mumbai Metro authorities for cutting down trees in the forested colony hours after the Bombay High Court ruled in its favour. Read full story here
Oct 5, 2019 9:52 am (IST)
Section 144 Imposed in Aarey | Section 144, prohibiting unlawful assembly, has been imposed at the site of the metro project in the Aarey Colony of Mumbai, where protests are taking place.
Mumbai Police PRO: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC imposed in the area near the metro-rail project site in #AareyForest. A protest was held last night at #AareyForest against the felling of trees, after the Bombay High Court order. pic.twitter.com/iXCFZUozIc
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut Comes in Support | Sanjay Raut, leader of the Siv Sena, which is in an alliance with the ruling BJP for the upcoming Assembly polls, posted a cartoon on Twitter condemning the Bombay High Court on Friday ruling that the tree cover in Mumbai's Aarey Colony was not a forest, and said that the issue was pending in the Supreme Court and the NGT, giving metro authorities a green signal to cut trees.
Oct 5, 2019 9:47 am (IST)
Actor Farhan Akhtar condemns the move to chop trees in Mumbai's Aarey Colony in the dead of the night.
Cutting trees at night is a pathetic attempt at trying to get away with something even those doing it know is wrong. #Aarey#GreenIsGold#Mumbai
Congress leader Priya Dutt says, "This is murder of mother nature and we will all have to pay for it. God help Mumbai."
A sad day today where so called development wins over quality of life and preservation of environment. The trees are already being chopped down in the dark of the night. This is murder of mother nature and we will all have to pay for it. God help Mumbai https://t.co/BZvnfbwNYW
Celebs, Politicians React to Aarey Protests | Various celebrities, politicians and activists react to the developments in the Aarey protests. Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani says that police resorted to lathi charge.
Lathi Charge done for the first time at the peaceful protests for Aarey. People have been detained inside, gates have been closed and the authorities are abusing the protestors. Women have been pushed and detained by the police at this hour, which is lawfully wrong. #SaveAarey
The Aarey colony, measuring 1,287 hectares and located adjoining the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, is known as a major green lung of the metropolis. Several Bollywood personalities and politicians had also extended their support to the activists protesting against the feeling of trees in Aarey.
On September 20, the Maharashtra government had told the court that Aarey cannot be declared a forest just because of its greenery.
The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited had argued in court that the project was of paramount importance for the city. "Every day 10 persons die due to overcrowding in local suburban trains. The Metro project will ease the pressure from the trains," MMRCL counsel Ashutosh Kumbhakoni had said.