Aarey Protest LIVE: 200 Activists Detained, Section 144 Imposed as Tree Felling Begins in Mumbai's 'Green Lung'

Oct 5, 2019 10:20 am (IST)

No Merit in 1L Objections: HC | The Bombay High Court on Friday ruled against the objections raised by 1 lakh concerned citizens against the cutting of trees in Aarey. The court's judgment said, "There is no merit in the contention that the one lakh objections received from the public were not placed before the tree authority. The report summarises the objections and the response of the project proponent. Surely, one lakh objections, most of which were repetitive was not expected to be placed before the tree authority.”