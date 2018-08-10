Supreme Court Admits CBI's Appeal Against Acquittal of Aarushi Talwar’s Parents

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear the CBI's appeal challenging the acquittal of dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the 2008 twin murder case of their daughter Aarushi and domestic help Hemraj.A bench headed by Justices Ranjan Gogoi said the CBI’s appeal would be heard along with Hemraj's wife's pending petition, which has also challenged the acquittal of the Talwars by the Allahabad High Court on October 12 last year.“Leave granted,” the bench, also comprising Justices Navin Sinha and K M Joseph, said.Additional Solicitor General Maninder Singh, representing the CBI, referred to the plea filed by Hemraj's wife's. The bench said CBI's appeal would be tagged with it.The Allahabad High Court had in October last year acquitted Rajesh and Nupur Talwar in the murder of their teenage daughter Aarushi and their domestic help Hemraj in 2008.The couple had been found guilty by a CBI court of murdering 14-year-old Aarushi in a fit of rage because they suspected her of having an affair with Hemraj.Aarushi was found dead inside her room in the Talwars' Noida residence with her throat slit in May 2008. The needle of suspicion had initially moved towards 45-year-old Hemraj, who had gone missing but his body was recovered from the terrace of the house two days later.As the Uttar Pradesh Police drew flak over shoddy investigation into the case which was making national headlines, the then chief minister Mayawati handed over the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).