Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

AASU Leaders, over Hundred Protesters Taken into Custody During Rally in Guwahati; Released Later

The AASU's three-day 'Satyagraha' began in the morning and the leaders addressed the protestors at the Latasil playground before beginning a march towards the deputy commissioner's office.

PTI

Updated:December 16, 2019, 4:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
AASU Leaders, over Hundred Protesters Taken into Custody During Rally in Guwahati; Released Later
File photo: Protesters throw stones at police during their march against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Guwahati. (PTI)

Guwahati: AASU chief advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya and general secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi were taken into police custody on Monday along with more than a hundred protesters during a rally in Guwahati against the citizenship law, officials said.

The AASU's three-day 'Satyagraha' began in the morning and the leaders addressed the protestors at the Latasil playground before beginning a march towards the deputy commissioner's office.

"We have information that we might be arrested but we want to make it clear that our demand is withdraw CAA or arrest us," Bhattacharya said in his address to the protesters.

He urged the protesters to "march in pairs and be disciplined as our protest is non-violent". The protesters were taken into custody when their rally reached near the Dighalipukhuri area, the officials said.

"The AASU leaders themselves courted arrest along with the other protestors but they have been released now," Guwahati Police Commissioner Munna Prasad Gupta told PTI.

They were taken into custody and kept at a field in Dighalipukhuri, he added. Students, senior citizens, teachers, lawyers, doctors, litterateurs, singers, musicians and actors were among those who took part in the protest march.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram