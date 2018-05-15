English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
AAU Recruitment 2018: 108 Posts, Apply Before May 31
Assam Agricultural University (AAU) aims to recruit candidates for various posts viz Project Coordinator, Project Scientist, Project Associate, etc. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st May 2018.
Screen grab of the official website of Assam Agricultural University (AAU).
AAU Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 108 vacancies has begun on the official website of Assam Agricultural University (AAU) - aau.ac.in.
AAU aims to recruit candidates for various posts viz Project Coordinator, Project Scientist, Project Associate, etc. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st May 2018 by following the instructions given below:
How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.aau.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on 'Recruitment' on the top of home page
Step 3 – Click on the link 'Applications are invited in prescribed format for filling up of various posts'
Step 4 – PDF file will display
Step 5 – Download the Application form
Step 6 – Fill in the prescribed format and send the duly filled and signed application form at the below mentioned address:
'Directorate of Research, AAU, Jorhat-785001, Assam, India'
Vacancy Details:
Project Coordinator - 1
Project Associate - 21
MIS Operator - 1
Accounts Manager - 1
Office Assistant - 1
Project Scientist (Seed) - 1
Project Scientist (Agronomy) - 1
Project Scientist (IPM) - 2
Project Scientist (Rice Knowledge Bank) - 2
Project Scientist (Post Harvest) - 1
Project Scientist (GIS AAU) - 4
Asst Project Scientist (Seed/ Agronomy/ PH) -15
Asst Project Scientist (IT Expert) -1
Research Technician (Seed/ Agronomy/ PH/ GIS) - 52
Project Associate ( Fishery) - 4
Eligibility Criteria:
Project Coordinator – The applicant must possess Post Graduate degree in Agriculture from recognized University.
Project Associate - The applicant must possess Post Graduate degree in Agriculture from recognized University.
MIS Operator - The applicant must be B.Sc (IT)/ B.Tech/ BCA with 3 Years Diploma Computer Science.
Accounts Manager - The applicant must possess degree in Commerce/ Accountancy/ Finance and Accounts.
Office Assistant - The applicant must be Graduate from recognized University.
Project Scientist (Seed) - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Agriculture, Rural Develpment.
Project Scientist (Agronomy) - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Agronomy or soil science or related field.
Project Scientist (IPM) - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Agriculture or Soil.
Project Scientist (Rice Knowledge Bank) - The applicant must be M.Sc in Communications/ Journalism.
Project Scientist (Post Harvest) - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Agriculture Engineering.
Project Scientist (GIS AAU) - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Remote Sensing.
Assistant Project Scientist (Seed/ Agronomy/ PH) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture.
Assistant Project Scientist (IT Expert) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Systems.
Research Technician (Seed/ Agronomy/ PH/ GIS) - The applicant must be class 12th passed.
Project Associate (Fishery) - The applicant must possess Post Graduate Degree in Fishery Science.
For more details, read through the official advertisement as given below:
http://www.aau.ac.in/data/recruitment/Apart-Job-List1.pdf
Selection Process:
The shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and an interview.
