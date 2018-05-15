AAU Recruitment 2018: 108 Posts, Apply Before May 31

AAU Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 108 vacancies has begun on the official website of Assam Agricultural University (AAU) - aau.ac.in.AAU aims to recruit candidates for various posts viz Project Coordinator, Project Scientist, Project Associate, etc. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 31st May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.aau.ac.in/Step 2 – Click on 'Recruitment' on the top of home pageStep 3 – Click on the link 'Applications are invited in prescribed format for filling up of various posts'Step 4 – PDF file will displayStep 5 – Download the Application formStep 6 – Fill in the prescribed format and send the duly filled and signed application form at the below mentioned address:'Directorate of Research, AAU, Jorhat-785001, Assam, India'Project Coordinator - 1Project Associate - 21MIS Operator - 1Accounts Manager - 1Office Assistant - 1Project Scientist (Seed) - 1Project Scientist (Agronomy) - 1Project Scientist (IPM) - 2Project Scientist (Rice Knowledge Bank) - 2Project Scientist (Post Harvest) - 1Project Scientist (GIS AAU) - 4Asst Project Scientist (Seed/ Agronomy/ PH) -15Asst Project Scientist (IT Expert) -1Research Technician (Seed/ Agronomy/ PH/ GIS) - 52Project Associate ( Fishery) - 4Project Coordinator – The applicant must possess Post Graduate degree in Agriculture from recognized University.Project Associate - The applicant must possess Post Graduate degree in Agriculture from recognized University.MIS Operator - The applicant must be B.Sc (IT)/ B.Tech/ BCA with 3 Years Diploma Computer Science.Accounts Manager - The applicant must possess degree in Commerce/ Accountancy/ Finance and Accounts.Office Assistant - The applicant must be Graduate from recognized University.Project Scientist (Seed) - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Agriculture, Rural Develpment.Project Scientist (Agronomy) - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Agronomy or soil science or related field.Project Scientist (IPM) - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Agriculture or Soil.Project Scientist (Rice Knowledge Bank) - The applicant must be M.Sc in Communications/ Journalism.Project Scientist (Post Harvest) - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Agriculture Engineering.Project Scientist (GIS AAU) - The applicant must possess Master’s Degree in Remote Sensing.Assistant Project Scientist (Seed/ Agronomy/ PH) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Agriculture.Assistant Project Scientist (IT Expert) - The applicant must possess Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Systems.Research Technician (Seed/ Agronomy/ PH/ GIS) - The applicant must be class 12th passed.Project Associate (Fishery) - The applicant must possess Post Graduate Degree in Fishery Science.For more details, read through the official advertisement as given below:http://www.aau.ac.in/data/recruitment/Apart-Job-List1.pdfThe shortlisted candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test and an interview.