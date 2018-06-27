English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Aavin Recruitment 2018: 275 Senior Factory Assistant Posts, Apply Before July 16
Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers Federation Limited, Chennai invites applications for the recruitment of 275 Senior Factory Assistants on their official website - omcaavinsfarecruitment.com.
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Aavin Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 275 vacancies for the post of Senior Factory Assistant has begun on the official website of Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers Federation Limited, Chennai - omcaavinsfarecruitment.com. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 16th July 2018, 9:00 PM by following the instructions given below:
How to apply for Aavin Recruitment 2018 for Senior Factory Assistant Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.omcaavinsfarecruitment.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click here to apply online’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first and fill in the details and Submit the form
Step 4 – Login with required credentials
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 6 - Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Login - http://www.omcaavinsfarecruitment.com/omcl/userlogin.php
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OC/ BC/ BCM/ MBC/ DNC Category – Rs.100 plus GST
SC/ ST/ SCA Category - Rs.50 plus GST
Aavin Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 275
Federation Units at Chennai – 152
Powder Plant Tiruvannamalai – 35
NJ & SF, Ooty – 35
BFSS/DIPA, Erode – 9
Quarantine Station, Attur – 11
Rearing Station, Pudukudi - 33
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 12th passed or possess ITI certificate in any Trade. The applicant must possess an adequate knowledge in Tamil.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
http://www.omcaavinsfarecruitment.com/Aavin%20notification%20new%20english.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the above advertisement.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.15,700 – Rs.50,000 per month
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Merit cum Communal Rotation under 200 point Communal Roaster.
Also Watch
How to apply for Aavin Recruitment 2018 for Senior Factory Assistant Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.omcaavinsfarecruitment.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click here to apply online’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first and fill in the details and Submit the form
Step 4 – Login with required credentials
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 6 - Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference
Direct Link for Login - http://www.omcaavinsfarecruitment.com/omcl/userlogin.php
Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OC/ BC/ BCM/ MBC/ DNC Category – Rs.100 plus GST
SC/ ST/ SCA Category - Rs.50 plus GST
Aavin Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 275
Federation Units at Chennai – 152
Powder Plant Tiruvannamalai – 35
NJ & SF, Ooty – 35
BFSS/DIPA, Erode – 9
Quarantine Station, Attur – 11
Rearing Station, Pudukudi - 33
Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 12th passed or possess ITI certificate in any Trade. The applicant must possess an adequate knowledge in Tamil.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
http://www.omcaavinsfarecruitment.com/Aavin%20notification%20new%20english.pdf
Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the above advertisement.
Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.15,700 – Rs.50,000 per month
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Merit cum Communal Rotation under 200 point Communal Roaster.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
-
Monday 25 June , 2018
How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
-
Saturday 23 June , 2018
Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
-
Thursday 21 June , 2018
World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Much Awaited Amarnath Yatra Begins Today From Jammu
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Is Judiciary the Keeper of India’s Environmental Woes?
Monday 25 June , 2018 How Family Pressures Drove a Same-sex couple in Gujarat to Commit Suicide
Saturday 23 June , 2018 Eastern Peripheral Expressway: The Plunder- Ridden Pollution Remover
Thursday 21 June , 2018 World War II Soldier Twins Reunited 74 Years After Death
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Exclusive | Here’s What Parineeti Chopra Has to Say About Meeting Priyanka’s Rumoured Boyfriend Nick Jonas
- Virat Kohli on the Cusp of Fastest to 2000 T20I Runs Milestone
- Rent-a-captain: South Africa Plugs Global Pilot Shortage
- Taimur Ali Khan Enjoys Playdate With Rannvijay Singh's Daughter Kainaat in London; See Pics
- 11 People From the LGBTQ Community Told us The Most Bizarre Questions That They Have Been Asked