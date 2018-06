Aavin Recruitment 2018: 275 Senior Factory Assistant Posts, Apply Before July 16

Aavin Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 275 vacancies for the post of Senior Factory Assistant has begun on the official website of Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers Federation Limited, Chennai - omcaavinsfarecruitment.com . Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 16th July 2018, 9:00 PM by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.omcaavinsfarecruitment.com Step 2 – Click on ‘Click here to apply online’ on the home pageStep 3 – Register yourself first and fill in the details and Submit the formStep 4 – Login with required credentialsStep 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application processStep 6 - Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future referenceUnreserved/ OC/ BC/ BCM/ MBC/ DNC Category – Rs.100 plus GSTSC/ ST/ SCA Category - Rs.50 plus GSTTotal Posts: 275Federation Units at Chennai – 152Powder Plant Tiruvannamalai – 35NJ & SF, Ooty – 35BFSS/DIPA, Erode – 9Quarantine Station, Attur – 11Rearing Station, Pudukudi - 33The applicant must be class 12th passed or possess ITI certificate in any Trade. The applicant must possess an adequate knowledge in Tamil.Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the above advertisement.The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.15,700 – Rs.50,000 per monthThe selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Merit cum Communal Rotation under 200 point Communal Roaster.