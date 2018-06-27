GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Aavin Recruitment 2018: 275 Senior Factory Assistant Posts, Apply Before July 16

Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers Federation Limited, Chennai invites applications for the recruitment of 275 Senior Factory Assistants on their official website - omcaavinsfarecruitment.com.

Contributor Content

Updated:June 27, 2018, 12:25 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Aavin Recruitment 2018: 275 Senior Factory Assistant Posts, Apply Before July 16
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)
Aavin Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 275 vacancies for the post of Senior Factory Assistant has begun on the official website of Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers Federation Limited, Chennai - omcaavinsfarecruitment.com. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 16th July 2018, 9:00 PM by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for Aavin Recruitment 2018 for Senior Factory Assistant Posts?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.omcaavinsfarecruitment.com
Step 2 – Click on ‘Click here to apply online’ on the home page
Step 3 – Register yourself first and fill in the details and Submit the form
Step 4 – Login with required credentials
Step 5 – Fill the application form, pay application fee and complete the application process
Step 6 - Download the confirmation page and take a print out for future reference

Direct Link for Login - http://www.omcaavinsfarecruitment.com/omcl/userlogin.php

Application Fee:
Unreserved/ OC/ BC/ BCM/ MBC/ DNC Category – Rs.100 plus GST
SC/ ST/ SCA Category - Rs.50 plus GST

Aavin Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 275
Federation Units at Chennai – 152
Powder Plant Tiruvannamalai – 35
NJ & SF, Ooty – 35
BFSS/DIPA, Erode – 9
Quarantine Station, Attur – 11
Rearing Station, Pudukudi - 33

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be class 12th passed or possess ITI certificate in any Trade. The applicant must possess an adequate knowledge in Tamil.
Applicants are advised to visit the official website and download advertisement to ascertain their eligibility before applying:
http://www.omcaavinsfarecruitment.com/Aavin%20notification%20new%20english.pdf

Age Limit:
Applicants must fall in the age bracket of 18 to 35 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as given in the above advertisement.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be eligible to receive Rs.15,700 – Rs.50,000 per month

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Merit cum Communal Rotation under 200 point Communal Roaster.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You