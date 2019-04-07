English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ab Hoga Nyay: Congress Election Tagline Banks on Minimum Income Scheme, Promises Justice to All
A series of images released by the Congress to launch the campaign slogan showed a Rahul Gandhi interacting with various segments the party is trying to reaching out to.
A billboard showing Rahul Gandhi hugging a poor woman with the party's poll tagline at the bottom. (Photo: News18)
New Delhi: From Garibi Hatao to India Shining to Ab ki Baar Modi Sarkar, slogans have the power to shape poll campaigns - be it positively or negatively.
After brainstorming for weeks and weeks, the Congress party has finally come up with its own – Ab Hoga Nyay (now there will be justice) – making it clear that it is banking on the minimum income guarantee scheme to woo voters.
The delay in releasing the slogan till just four days before voting starts for the first phase of the election, critics say, was reflective of the lack of direction of the party. After all, the slogan is supposed to reflect the main stance of the party in just a phrase.
But on Sunday, the Congress put away those doubts as it succinctly summed up what it is promising the voters – NYAY, as in Rs 72,000 per year for the poorest 20 per cent of the country’s population, and nyay, as in justice for the country’s various segments it says have been neglected by the Narendra Modi government in the last five years.
A series of images released by the Congress to launch the campaign slogan showed as much. A smiling Rahul Gandhi can be seen in them interacting with and comforting a farmer, the poor (income scheme), traders (GST), youth (employment), and a boy in a hospital (healthcare).
The party had sent out messages to workers across the country to come up with creative taglines for the 2019 poll campaign and reportedly received around 15 lakh responses, which it sifted through.
Senior Congress leaders said internal surveys carried out by the party in several states have shown that the NYAY promise has gained some traction with voters, and the tagline would help to further simplify the message.
