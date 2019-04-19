English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Ab Nyay Hoga’: BJP Borrows Congress Slogan to Send Across Message on Sadhvi Pragya
The BJP has been training guns at the Congress for questioning Malegaon blast-accused Sadhvi Pragya's candidature from Bhopal, accusing the party of defaming the Hindu society.
The posters were put up on Thursday night.
Loading...
New Delhi: Posters and hoardings of Sadhvi Pragya with Congress slogan 'Ab Nyay Hoga' have been put up at Patel Chowk, ITO and BJP’s office in Delhi. In the posters, undersigned by BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Pragya has been shown in ill-health lying on a bed.
The BJP leader also shared the photograph of the posters on his Twitter handle and wrote ‘ Ab hoga Nyay’.
Accused in 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, Pragya has been fielded from Bhopal seat on BJP ticket against Congress’s Digvijaya Singh. The BJP has been training guns at the Congress for questioning Malegaon blast-accused Pragya's candidature from Bhopal, saying that the party has been defaming Hindu society. On Thursday, Pragya narrated her ordeal of the alleged custodial torture and also made personal attack on Congress's Singh.
The BJP leader also shared the photograph of the posters on his Twitter handle and wrote ‘ Ab hoga Nyay’.
अब होगा न्याय pic.twitter.com/yhPrQu0kWu— Chowkidar Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) April 18, 2019
Accused in 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, Pragya has been fielded from Bhopal seat on BJP ticket against Congress’s Digvijaya Singh. The BJP has been training guns at the Congress for questioning Malegaon blast-accused Pragya's candidature from Bhopal, saying that the party has been defaming Hindu society. On Thursday, Pragya narrated her ordeal of the alleged custodial torture and also made personal attack on Congress's Singh.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
-
Wednesday 17 April , 2019
Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Elections 2019: Key Candidates, Constituencies in Phase 2 of Lok Sabha Polls
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Wanted To Be The First Person To Cast Vote In My Booth, Says Tejasvi Surya
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Mathura Has Changed Because Of My Efforts, Says Hema Malini
Wednesday 17 April , 2019 Elections 2019: An Assembly of All Women Polling Booths Create History in Manipur
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Superstar Rajinikanth Casts His Vote In Chennai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Immersive Journalism: Pakistani Reporter Stands in Middle of Stream, Gets 'In-Depth' Story
- Amazon and Google Rediscovering Their Friendship is Great For YouTube And Amazon Video
- Bran Stark of 'Game of Thrones' Finally Reveals Why He Can't Stop Staring into Your Soul
- Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson was My Inspiration Before I Entered the Industry, Says Varun Dhawan
- Shah Rukh Khan on Zero's Failure: Maybe I Made the Wrong Film
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results