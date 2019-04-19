SPONSORED BY
‘Ab Nyay Hoga’: BJP Borrows Congress Slogan to Send Across Message on Sadhvi Pragya

The BJP has been training guns at the Congress for questioning Malegaon blast-accused Sadhvi Pragya's candidature from Bhopal, accusing the party of defaming the Hindu society.

News18.com

Updated:April 19, 2019, 9:45 AM IST
‘Ab Nyay Hoga’: BJP Borrows Congress Slogan to Send Across Message on Sadhvi Pragya
The posters were put up on Thursday night.
New Delhi: Posters and hoardings of Sadhvi Pragya with Congress slogan 'Ab Nyay Hoga' have been put up at Patel Chowk, ITO and BJP’s office in Delhi. In the posters, undersigned by BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, Pragya has been shown in ill-health lying on a bed.

The BJP leader also shared the photograph of the posters on his Twitter handle and wrote ‘ Ab hoga Nyay’.




Accused in 2008 Malegaon bomb blast case, Pragya has been fielded from Bhopal seat on BJP ticket against Congress’s Digvijaya Singh. The BJP has been training guns at the Congress for questioning Malegaon blast-accused Pragya's candidature from Bhopal, saying that the party has been defaming Hindu society. On Thursday, Pragya narrated her ordeal of the alleged custodial torture and also made personal attack on Congress's Singh.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
