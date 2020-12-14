Abandoned in Kashmir Village, Child of Lashkar’s New Military Boss Watches as New Phase of War Brews

In his new home, there were only strangers: his mother, his father, and their three small children. Fifteen-days-old when the Jammu and Kashmir Police prepared to raid his house in the tiny southern Kashmir village of Damdullah, Umar Raja Afaq Rather had been abandoned by his parents, who fled across the Line of Control to Pakistan. Nine years later, in July 2016, Umar crossed the India-Pakistan border at Wagah, armed with the papers needed to reunite with his biological parents.

The father he had never seen was Sajid Saifullah Jatt — today, the top military operations commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, believed by Indian authorities to be the architect of multiple assassinations, ambushes and drone-borne airdrops of weapons across Kashmir.

Less than a month on, though, Umar Rather had returned to live in the midst of the war his father unleashed. The pre-teen’s story holds deep insights into the Lashkar’s evolving strategy to reinvent itself in the wake of incarceration of its top leaders, like Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, on charges of financing terrorism.

From police and intelligence accounts obtained by News18, Sajid Jatt —also known by nickname ‘Langda’, or ‘the Lame’ — crossed the Line of Control into Kashmir in 2005. Ever since 2002, as it negotiated a secret peace deal with India, General Pervez Musharraf’s military regime had pressured groups like the Lashkar to scale back infiltration across the Line of Control. Their operations had been severely blunted.

In 2001, 248 Indian security force personnel and 545 civilians had died in terrorist attacks; 1,001 terrorists had been killed, 639 never officially identified and thus presumed to be foreign nationals.

The figures fell, year on year: in 2007, killings of security force personnel were down to 73 and civilians 104, a quarter of the figure of 2001. Terrorist deaths also fell to 347, 223 of them presumed to be foreigners.

Facing General Musharraf’s squeeze on their operations, the Lashkar put a survival strategy in place. Instead of their losing lives in high-profile suicide-operations, they were instead to build a mass network in south Kashmir’s remote village, drawing cadre from the ideologically affiliated Jami’at Ahl-e-Hadith and the wider Islamist movement.

Having successfully crossed the Line of Control, Sajid Jatt found himself located around Yaripora, one of the strongholds of Kashmir’s Islamist movement. His safe-houses included farmer Abdul Salam’s home in Damdullah, located a safe distance from the main road — and sudden cordon-and-search operations.

The residents of Abdul Salam’s house included his adopted daughter, Shabbira Kuchay, then 21-years-old, according to government records. Following the death of her father, Kadder resident Ghulam Mohiuddin Kuchay, Shabbira had been brought up by the Salams, who were distant relatives.

Family members contacted by News18 declined to discuss the story, but a local political leader said Salam had been unable to find a husband for his adopted daughter, well past the age of marriage in her conservative peasant milieu.

Exactly what happened next is unclear, but police records show Shabbira and Sajid Jatt were married by a village cleric late in 2005: either seeking a cover, seeking to legitimise a sexual relationship, or love, the jihadist put down roots in the community. “The wedding was no secret,” one resident of Damdullah recalls. “Everyone in the village knew.”

The Lashkar jihadist’s occasional visits to his wife’s home, however, were also to prove Sajid Jatt’s downfall: the Jammu and Kashmir Police soon learned exactly where they had to wait for him to show up.

In early 2007, Shabbira Kuchay quietly left her home, and joined her husband in Yaripora. Their new-born infant, unlikely to survive the dangerous journey that lay ahead, was left behind.

The marriage, strange as it seems, was far from unusual: during the long lull in the Kashmir jihad, which ran from 2002 to 2016, bizarre arrangements between terrorists, civil society and the State had become the norm.

From 2013, intelligence sources said, south Kashmir Lashkar commander Abdul Rehman—Abdul Qasim—brokered an informal deal to end Fidayeen suicide-squad strikes, in return for being left alone by Indian forces. The deal, the sources allege, was brokered by Rehman’s key over-ground organiser, Muhammad Yusuf Dar, after his arrest on charges of helping assassinate a police officer.

In essence, Abdul Rehman would allegedly provide precision intelligence on suicide-attackers sent in by the Lashkar hierarchy in Pakistan — and the police, in turn, allowed his commander to live.

People’s Democratic Party politician Abdul Waheed Parra is now being held by the National Investigation Agency, facing allegations of having negotiated some similar deals with both the Lashkar and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen—deals which proved critical to his party’s electoral triumph in 2014

Following Abdul Rehman’s killing — the direct consequence, officials say, of his violating the truce by authorising a suicide-attack against a Border Security Force convoy in Udhampur, under pressure from his superiors in Pakistan — his successor continued the practice.

Living mainly in the village of Harkipora, along with his wife Rukkayah Dar — the wife of a local farmer — Abu Dujanah ensured his own safety by sharply curtailing suicide-squad attacks and bombings. Instead, he focussed on building networks of supporters and couriers for the Lashkar. In essence

The tidal wave of protest which swept rural Kashmir after the killing of jihadist Burhan Wani in 2016, undid the modus vivendi. Dujana emerged, at Wani’s funeral, a public figure — admonishing crowds for manhandling Wani’s body and vowing vengeance. He became a point of contact for young jihadists, and a target for intelligence and police services.

Faced with the collapse of the state in the 2016 uprising — a time many local residents describe as having briefly ushered in Azaadi, or independence — Umar Rather’s family decided the time had come to return their grandson to his parents.

Early in 2016, Abdul Salam acquired a visa to visit Pakistan, and met with Shabbira Kuchay and Sajid Jatt to firm up arrangements. Then, that summer, he acquired the paperwork needed to reunite the family.

Things, two Damdullah residents close to the family said, didn’t go quite according to plan. Umar Rather, then nine, felt uncomfortable in the Punjabi-speaking milieu of rural Changa Manga, near the town of Kasur, where his father’s family owns a small dairy farm. He wasn’t emotionally prepared, either, to be confronted with three new siblings he knew nothing of — nor, perhaps, prepared to forgive the emotional wounds of being abandoned.

Inside days, Umar chose to return to the life he knew, rejoining classes at the Green Valley Educational Institute, the closest thing Yaripora has to an élite school. Green Valley isn’t immune from its milieu — its Facebook page hosts a tribute to Hizb-ul-Mujahideen jihadist Wasim Ahmad, slain in 2014 — but it encourages sport and quality scientific education, aspiring to prepare students for productive lives, not jihadism.

Twelve-years-old, the Lashkar commander’s son demonstrates little interest in things other than sport and studies, his family members say; he scored over 80% in his most recent examinations, placing him near the top of his cohort.

In Kasur, the father’s life — and that of his family — is headed in a somewhat different direction. Last month, a court in Lahore convicted top Lashkar commander Saeed, along with his deputy Zafar Iqbal and one-time organisational spokesperson Yahya Mujahid to ten and a half years in prison on charges of financing terrorist acts. The sentences, many experts believe, is a response to pressure from the multinational Financial Action Task Force to crack down on 26/11 perpetrators.

Even though several 26/11 terror commanders are still at large — among them, key organiser Sajid Mir, who ran undercover surveillance agent David Headley —the Lashkar has been forced to scale back its public fundraising and recruitment activities.

The organisation’s top leadership was also shaken by an unsuccessful attempt to assassinate Saeed’s son and heir-apparent last year — an attack some believe was carried out by assets of India’s Research and Analysis Wing, which has significantly expanded its covert operational capacities in recent years.

Yet, intelligence officials say, a new leadership core is forming: Following the abrogation of Article 370, the Lashkar believes conditions are building for a new popular uprising, and is positioning itself to take military advantage at that time.

In Kashmir, Sajid Jatt has successfully organised a string of successful attacks, among them the assassinations of Bharatiya Janata Party officials, as well as ambushes and targeted killings of security force personnel. In videos released by a Lashkar-led front organisation, The Resistance Front, large caches of assault rifles can be seen, believed to have been flown over the Line of Control on drones purchased by Jatt.

Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi — arrested, but never convicted, for his role in 26/11 —has, according to Indian intelligence, taken over overall charge of the Lashkar’s planning, with Kashmir jihad veterans Mahmood Shah, Saleem Rehmani and Abdullah Ghaznavi occupying key operational roles.

Lashkar launch-pads near the Line of Control, managed by commanders so far known only by the code-names Hanzla Adnan and Abu Saad, have shown signs of increased activity — sparking off Indian military responses which have repeatedly escalated into artillery duels across the Line of Control.

From his small village of home in Damdullah, the son of the Lashkar’s military chief, will watch as this new phase in the long jihad unfolds, claiming a new harvest of lives.