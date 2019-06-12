Take the pledge to vote

Abandoning Elderly Parents Can Now Land Children in Jail as Bihar Cabinet Accepts Proposal

The cases lodged on the complaints of the parents will be registered under the non-bailable section in the state

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2019, 9:24 AM IST
File photo of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
New Delhi: The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar Cabinet on Tuesday gave a green signal to a proposal seeking provisions to punish wards of elderly parents who could face jail time over charges of abandonment.

The proposal that was seeking provision to punish "sons and daughters" for not looking after their parents had been submitted by the Bihar social welfare department.

The cases will be lodged on the complaints of the parents and will be registered under the non-bailable section.

The cabinet in the meeting discussed 16 other agenda and took a total of 15 decisions. It was also decided that government jobs will be given to the dependents of martyrs of the Pulwama and Kupwara terrorist attacks who belong to the state.

Ratan Kumar Thakur from Bhagalpur district, Sanjay Kumar Sinha from Patna and Pintu Kumar Singh from Begusarai were killed in the two incidents in Jammu and Kashmir. The Bihar government will offer the martyrs' dependents a job in Class III and IV category, as per their qualification.

The cabinet also sanctioned Rs 11.68 crore for preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for construction of a multi-purpose 130-MW Dagmara hydel power project in Supaul district of the state, Kumar said.



