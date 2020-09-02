Abbott Gets DCGI Nod for Once-a-day Heart Failure & Angina Treatment Drug

Global healthcare firm Abbott on Wednesday said it has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for its once-a-day formulation, Ivabradine, used for treatment of chronic heart failure and chronic stable angina.

The company plans to launch Ivabradine prolonged release tablets in the Indian market in the coming weeks, Abbott said in a statement.

This formulation will be more convenient for patients, which will help facilitate treatment adherence with the aim to improve health outcomes, it added. The formulation has been developed at Abbott's innovation & development (I&D) centre in Mumbai, the statement said.

"Adherence to therapy is a critical factor to maximize the overall health of people with chronic heart failure or chronic stable angina. We have used the best technology and science to develop this new dosage formulation," Abbott Regional Medical Director Balagopal Nair said.

The convenient once-a-day formulation will help improve overall treatment adherence, leading to better health outcomes, he added.