Abducted and Raped by 8 Men, 17-Year-Old Hangs Herself to Death in Haryana Mewat
The girl was found lying unconscious after she was gang-raped in a secluded area in Nuh district after being abducted from her house on Monday, according to a complaint filed by the girl's father with the police.
Representative image. (Network18 Creatives)
Chandigarh: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and subsequently raped by eight men in Haryana's Mewat, following which she committed suicide, the police said on Thursday.
The girl was found lying unconscious after she was gang-raped in a secluded area in Nuh district after being abducted from her house on Monday, according to a complaint filed by the girl's father with the police.
The teenager was alone in the house when the accused came on two motorcycles and a car and abducted her, it said.
After committing the crime, the accused fled the spot, a police officer of Rojka Meo police station said over phone on Thursday.
Following the incident, the girl allegedly committed suicide in her house on Tuesday by hanging herself.
Her father told the police that the 17-year-old had identified the accused, who had stalked her in the past as well.
"We have registered a case of abduction, gang-rape and abetment to suicide against the accused,and are conducting raids to nab them," said Rojka Mev SHO Jai Bhagwan.
"Investigations in the case are on," SP, Mewat, Nazneen Bhasin said.
