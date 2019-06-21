Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Abducted at 8, Raped for 6 Yrs: Harrowing Tale of UP Girl Who Made a Dramatic Escape from Flesh Trade

The girl has accused the Rajasthan Police of being hand-in-glove with the flesh trade mafia and said that lives of several girls can be saved if the Rajasthan government intervenes.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:June 21, 2019, 4:59 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Abducted at 8, Raped for 6 Yrs: Harrowing Tale of UP Girl Who Made a Dramatic Escape from Flesh Trade
Representative image.
Loading...

Lucknow: Soni (name changed) was all of eight years old when she was kidnapped from her home in Ahiran Purwa in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot 12 years ago. For five years from then, she was kept in confinement, given injections, capsules and powder to make her look older. Things only turned traumatic for Soni when she turned 13. This was when she was gangraped for the first time and was then pushed into flesh trade in Rajasthan.

There, Soni was raped 50 to 100 times a day. The trauma continued for over six years. It was only after six long years of abuse, harassment and suffering that Soni was rescued by a man who would visit her while she was in the brothel. The man also helped Soni to reunite with her family.

“I was young when I was abducted and pushed into flesh trade. The culprits used to give me injections, capsules and powder just to make me look older. For almost six years 50 to 100 people used to rape me daily,” Soni said, adding that the people who had kidnapped her also raped her several times.

Soni has accused the Rajasthan Police of being hand-in-glove with the flesh trade mafia. “When I sought help from police, they took me back to my captors instead of helping me,” she said. She claimed that several girls have been held captive in Ajmer’s Saawar village. “Lives of hundreds of girls can be saved if Rajasthan government intervenes. The police know everything, but they are saving the culprits,” Sonia claimed.

Soni has said that she requested the police in Chitrakoot for justice, but she was turned away. She has also alleged that the local police are threatening her family instead of helping her.

When questioned about Soni’s allegations, SP Chitrakoot, Manoj Kumar Jha said, “I have come to know about the case through media reports. A police team has been sent to the house of the victim and culprits will be arrested after investigation. Also, the abduction case of the girl which was registered in 2008 will be opened once again and fresh investigation will be done in the case.”

Jha corroborated SOni’s claim and said that she was kidnapped 12 years ago and was pushed into flesh trade. “She escaped from the place with the help of a boy who would visit her and had fallen in love with her,” he added.

The police said Soni’s missing case, filed in 2008, will be reopened after taking a written complaint from her. “We have also spoken to Rajasthan police for the details given by the girl. A tea, will be formed and sent to Rajasthan for further probe,” the police officer said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram