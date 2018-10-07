English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Abducted from Tuition Class, 15-year-old Gang Raped for Three Days in Odisha
According to the police, the girl had gone to her tuition classes village on Wednesday evening but did not return home. Her family members lodged a missing complaint at Binjharpur police station on Friday.
Jajpur (Odisha): A minor girl, allegedly abducted and raped by two men at Chandramun area in Jajpur district, has been rescued from a nearby village, police said on Sunday.
The 15-year-old girl was rescued following a series of raids at various places near Chandramun and one of the accused arrested on Saturday, said S B Das, inspector-in-charge of Binjharpur police station.
The accused has been identified as Santosh Kumar Jena (20) alias Chhuapua of Routara village.
The police arrested one of the accused from the place where the girl was kept.
"The girl revealed that two youths had kidnapped her while she was returning home from the tuition and later took her to an unknown area in a mini truck on Wednesday night. In her statement, she alleged that duo had sexually assaulted her," he said.
The police conducted medical examination of both the girl and the accused.
The accused was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act and efforts are on to nab the other person, he said.
The police arrested one of the accused from the place where the girl was kept.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
