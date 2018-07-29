English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Abducted Jammu and Kashmir Cop Released
The mother of the abducted SPO had made a passionate appeal to the militants through a video that went viral to spare her son's life who was her only male child.
SPO Mudasir Ahmad Lone, who was abducted by militants from Chantakar village in Tral on Friday evening
Srinagar: Militants in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening released the special police officer (SPO) they had abducted on Friday evening, police said.
SPO Mudasir Ahmad Lone, who was abducted by militants from Chantakar village in Tral area of Pulwama district, was released alive and has reached his home, police sources said.
The mother of the abducted SPO had made a passionate appeal to the militants through a video that went viral to spare her son's life who was her only male child.
The SPO was working as a cook in Awantipora Police Lines and had no role in anti-militancy operations.
