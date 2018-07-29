GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Abducted Jammu and Kashmir Cop Released

The mother of the abducted SPO had made a passionate appeal to the militants through a video that went viral to spare her son's life who was her only male child.

IANS

Updated:July 29, 2018, 9:58 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Abducted Jammu and Kashmir Cop Released
SPO Mudasir Ahmad Lone, who was abducted by militants from Chantakar village in Tral on Friday evening
Loading...
Srinagar: Militants in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday evening released the special police officer (SPO) they had abducted on Friday evening, police said.

SPO Mudasir Ahmad Lone, who was abducted by militants from Chantakar village in Tral area of Pulwama district, was released alive and has reached his home, police sources said.

The mother of the abducted SPO had made a passionate appeal to the militants through a video that went viral to spare her son's life who was her only male child.

The SPO was working as a cook in Awantipora Police Lines and had no role in anti-militancy operations.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

What Can India Expect From Pakistan's Next PM?

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...