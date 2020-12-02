Abduction Case: Ex-K'taka Minister Varthur Prakash Provided Security, Probe Underway

A day after Bellandur Police filed an FIR in the abduction of former minister Varthur Prakash after he lodged a complaint, the city police on Wednesday transferred the case to Kolar as the alleged incident is said to have taken place there. He was also provided an armed guard as he expressed threat to his life.

On Tuesday, Prakash went to Bellandur Police Station after police found his abandoned SUV near Halanahalli in Bengaluru. On further questioning, Prakash revealed that eight-nine unknown persons had kidnapped him and his driver on November 25. He claimed the unidentified persons tortured them, and even demanded a ransom of Rs 30 crore.

Prakash met Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday and sought his intervention into the matter. He also asked for tighter security as he believes his life is under threat. The home department has since deployed an armed guard who will tail the former minister.

"According to preliminary investigation, the kidnappers moved around Hoskote, Chintamani and Murugamalla. The two victims have suffered various injuries and blood clots. They have also informed that the kidnappers were speaking in Kannada and Tamil," said DCP Whitefield, Devaraj.

Since the vehicle, smeared with chilli powder, was found in Bangalore, a case was registered here, but it has now been transferred to the Kolar SP's office for further investigation, the DCP added.

According to Prakash's complaint, around 7:30pm on November 25, he was accosted by the kidnappers while he was travelling from his farm house in Begli Hosahalli in Kolar towards the city. The men drove in two cars and kept torturing the driver and Prakash. Prakash is also said to have made a payment of Rs 48 lakh to the kidnappers which was arranged by one of his friends named Nayaz.

Early on November 28, Prakash’s driver Sunil lost consciousness following which the kidnapers threw him out of the car. The kidnappers then feared that the driver would inform the police and hence, around 4am left Prakash near Shivanapura in Hoskote. The former minister then got himself treated and was resting in his Sanjanagar residence in Bangalore.

The FIR filed against unknown people is registered under IPC sections 341, 342, 307, 364, 364A and 324. So far, no arrests have been made yet and investigation is underway.