Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Abdul Rehman (AAP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Abdul Rehman of AAP leading
Live election result status of Abdul Rehman (अब्दुल रहमान) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Seelampur seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Abdul Rehman has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Abdul Rehman (अब्दुल रहमान) of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Seelampur seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Abdul Rehman has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Abdul Rehman is a Aam Aadmi Party candidate from Seelampur constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Iron Scrap Business, EDMC Ward No. 41E Councilor. Abdul Rehman's educational qualifications are: 8th Pass and is 53 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 68.2 lakh which includes Rs. 33.2 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 35 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 9.4 lakh of which Rs. 5 lakh is self income. Abdul Rehman's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This AAP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 2 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Seelampur are: Mohd Afzal (BSP), Abdul Rehman (AAP), Kaushal Kumar Mishra (BJP), Chaudhary Mateen Ahmad (INC), Rahisuddin Ahmad (BMP), Sukhdeb Singh Singh (RJP).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Abdul Rehman (AAP) in 2020 Seelampur elections.Click here for live election results of Abdul Rehman candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Xiaomi RedmiBook 13 Laptop to Finally Launch in India: Price, Specs And More
- Twitter Celebrates after Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite' Makes History by Winning 'Best Picture' at Oscars
- Coronavirus is Hitting Tech Companies Hard And Could Soon Hurt Your Wallet Too
- Moto Razr Lasts 27000 Folds: Perhaps Moto Shouldn't be Teaching us How to Use a Phone
- PBL 2020: Sai Praneeth and Tai Tzu Ying Help Bengaluru Raptors Become 1st Team to Defend Title