Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Abhay Verma (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Abhay Verma of BJP is Leading
Live election result status of Abhay Verma (अभय वर्मा) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Laxmi Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Abhay Verma has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Abhay Verma (अभय वर्मा) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Laxmi Nagar seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Abhay Verma has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Abhay Verma is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Laxmi Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Advocate. Abhay Verma's educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional and is 47 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 1.7 crore which includes Rs. 70.1 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 95.2 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 11.5 lakh of which Rs. 7.4 lakh is self income. Abhay Verma's has total liabilities of Rs. 22 lakh.
This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 3 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Laxmi Nagar are: Abhay Verma (BJP), Jai Ram Lal (BSP), Nitin Tyagi (AAP), Hari Dutt Sharma (INC), Anima Ojha (RRC), RD Tiwari (LSPL), Deep Kumar (LPI), Namaha (LJP), Om Prakash Sharma (BJP).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Abhay Verma (BJP) in 2020 Laxmi Nagar elections.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
-
Live TV
