Abhay Verma (BJP) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Abhay Verma of BJP is Trailing

Abhay Verma is a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Laxmi Nagar constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Advocate. Abhay Verma's educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional and is 47 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 1.7 crore which includes Rs. 70.1 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 95.2 lakh as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 11.5 lakh of which Rs. 7.4 lakh is self income. Abhay Verma's has total liabilities of Rs. 22 lakh.

This BJP candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 3 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Laxmi Nagar are: Abhay Verma (BJP), Jai Ram Lal (BSP), Nitin Tyagi (AAP), Hari Dutt Sharma (INC), Anima Ojha (RRC), RD Tiwari (LSPL), Deep Kumar (LPI), Namaha (LJP), Om Prakash Sharma (BJP).

