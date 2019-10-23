Take the pledge to vote

Abhijit Banerjee Meets Novelist Nabaneeta Dev Sen During Kolkata Visit

Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee had decided to visit Padma Shri awardee Sen after she wrote to Banerjee requesting him to meet her. He was in Sen's residence for 45 minutes.

PTI

October 23, 2019
Abhijit Banerjee Meets Novelist Nabaneeta Dev Sen During Kolkata Visit
Abhijit Banerjee, one of the three winners of the 2019 Nobel Prize in Economics, at a news conference at the MIT on October 14.

Kolkata: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee, who is on a one-day visit to his parental home, on Wednesday met award-winning novelist and poet Nabaneeta Dev Sen at her residence here.

Sources said the Nobel laureate had decided to visit Padma Shri awardee Sen after she wrote to Banerjee requesting him to meet her. He was in Sen's residence for 45 minutes. Banerjee, who arrived in the city on Tuesday evening, has not participated in any event during the day.

He is slated to leave the city early on Thursday. Eighty one-year-old Sen, who is also a former student of Presidency College (now Presidency University) like Banerjee, has expressed her inability to attend the felicitation of the Nobel laureate planned by the varsity's alumni in January next year.

Sources said Sen is also writing a poem on Banerjee. No immediate reaction was available from the Nobel laureate on the meeting.

