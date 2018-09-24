GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy Rescued; Father Says he is Conscious But Dehydrated

News18.com

Updated:September 24, 2018, 4:43 PM IST
Indian Naval officer Abhilash Tomy, who was badly injured while participating in the Golden Globe Race, "rolling excessively" in the South Indian Ocean.
New Delhi: Indian Navy's decorated sailor Commander Abhilash Tomy was rescued from the Indian Ocean on Monday, three days after he suffered a severe injury when the main mast of his boat was ripped off in a storm.

Confirming the news of his son's successful rescue, PC Tomy said Tomy is conscious but tired and dehydrated. Indian Navy's decorated sailor Commander was rescued from the Indian Ocean on Monday, three days after he suffered a severe injury when the main mast of his boat was ripped off in a storm.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also tweeted that the officer’s condition is stable and he will be shifted to Île Amsterdam island by the evening.




The official Twitter handle of Golden Globe race tweeted: "They have Tomy on board and he is conscious
and talking. FANTASTIC NEWS. WELL DONE ALL INVOLVED!"





Tomy was sailing his boat as part of the Golden Globe Race (GGR)—a solo sailboat race around the world—when his boat was damaged in the storm about 1,900 nautical miles from Perth, Australia.

He was battling for life on the dismasted sailboat Thoriya with a severe back injury, the officials said.

The Australian Rescue Coordination Centre at Canberra was coordinating the rescue mission in cooperation with many agencies, including the Australian Defence Department and the Indian Navy.
The Indian Navy deployed its P-8i surveillance aircraft to as part of the rescue mission, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)
