Navy Commander Abhilash Tomy Rescued; Father Says he is Conscious But Dehydrated

A sense of relief to know that naval officer @abhilashtomy is rescued by the French fishing vessel. He's concious and doing okay. The vessel will shift him to a nearby island (I'lle Amsterdam) by evening. INS Satpura will take him to Mauritius for medical attention. @PIB_India — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 24, 2018

REPORT JUST IN from JRCC they have him BRAVO!! OSIRIS AND ALL INVOLVED! They have Tomy Onboard and he is conscious and talking...FANTASTIC NEWS..WELL DONE ALL INVOLVED INCREDIBLE NEWS!!!!https://t.co/w0ykzwrfX3 — Golden Globe Race 2018 (@ggr2018official) September 24, 2018

Indian Navy's decorated sailor Commander Abhilash Tomy was rescued from the Indian Ocean on Monday, three days after he suffered a severe injury when the main mast of his boat was ripped off in a storm.Confirming the news of his son's successful rescue, PC Tomy said Tomy is conscious but tired and dehydrated. Indian Navy's decorated sailor Commander was rescued from the Indian Ocean on Monday, three days after he suffered a severe injury when the main mast of his boat was ripped off in a storm.Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also tweeted that the officer’s condition is stable and he will be shifted to Île Amsterdam island by the evening.The official Twitter handle of Golden Globe race tweeted: "They have Tomy on board and he is consciousand talking. FANTASTIC NEWS. WELL DONE ALL INVOLVED!"Tomy was sailing his boat as part of the Golden Globe Race (GGR)—a solo sailboat race around the world—when his boat was damaged in the storm about 1,900 nautical miles from Perth, Australia.He was battling for life on the dismasted sailboat Thoriya with a severe back injury, the officials said.The Australian Rescue Coordination Centre at Canberra was coordinating the rescue mission in cooperation with many agencies, including the Australian Defence Department and the Indian Navy.The Indian Navy deployed its P-8i surveillance aircraft to as part of the rescue mission, officials said.(With PTI inputs)