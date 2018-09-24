Abhilash Tomy Rescue LIVE: Navy Commander Rescued 3 Days After Injury SOS During Golden Globe Race

Commander Abhilash was dismasted in extremely rough weather and sea condition, with wind speeds of 130 kmph and 10 metre high waves.



The Indian Navy's P8I aircraft, which flew from Mauritius in the early hours Sunday, had located the "mast broken boat rolling excessively." The aircraft remained for two hours on the task in the area and landed at Mauritius.



Tomy on Sunday managed to get in touch with race organisers in France through messages and had requested for a stretcher as he could not move on his own. He was representing India in the Golden Globe Race 2018 (GGR) on an indigenously-built sailing vessel 'S V Thuraya'.



Tomy, who became the first Indian to circumnavigate the globe in 2013, is the only Indian participating in the race that involves a gruelling 30,000-mile solo circumnavigation of the globe. His vessel is in the south Indian Ocean, about 1,900 nautical miles from Perth in Australia.



Tomy's vessel was dismasted in extremely rough weather and sea conditions, with wind speeds of 130 kmph. He was in the third position in the race and had sailed over 10,500 nautical miles in the last 84 days, since the race started on July 1.



A report from France on Friday night had said 70 knot winds and 14-metre-high waves have left the yachts of Tomy and Ireland's Gregor McGuckin dismasted, and twice knocked down the yacht of second-placed Dutchman Mark Slats.



Both McGuckin and Slats had reported that they are okay, but 39-year old Tomy, making his second solo circumnavigation, has been injured, it had said.