'Abhimanyu's Murder Can Be Traced to PFI': After Finding Links With 3 Cases, Kerala Cops Arrest 600 Activists
According to police sources, more arrests are expected to be made soon. A source said that there is a conspiracy and links to Abhimanyu’s murder can be traced to PFI.
Abhimanyu, who was also a member of Student Federation of India (SFI), was stabbed in the stomach in Ernakulam's Maharaja's College (News18)
Thiruvananthapuram: Seven people, including members of Campus Front, PFI and SDPI, have been arrested so far in connection with the murder of 20-year-old SFI leader Abhimanyu.
Maharaja's College student was allegedly stabbed to death on July 1 after a scuffle broke out between workers of the CPI(M)'s student wing and Campus Front of India members over posters being put up inside college premises for Freshers’ Day.
Considering the conspiracy theory and other links, nearly 600 workers of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) have been arrested for spreading communal hatred in the state.
The arrests were made after it was found that a college professor's arm-chopping incident, Ernakulam SFI activist’s murder and protests outside Kerala high court during Hadiya’s case had a connection.
Police have seized many documents and laptops, which are now being assessed. The officers have also raided the office of PFI in Malappuram, Satyasarani (the institute where Hadiya studied) and Green Valley Institute.
The incident has kicked off a debate in the state, with BJP accusing the Left and Congress-led governments for going soft on PFI and SDPI. On the other hand, the CPI(M) accused the saffron party and Sangh Parivar for “fuelling” the organisations.
Chief Minsiter Pinarayi Vijayan has already made the government’s stand clear that they do not believe in banning any organisation, but “will deal with such forces strongly”.
