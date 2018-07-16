Abhimanyu Murder: SDPI Calls for State-wide Hartal on Tuesday After Arrest of 4 Leaders

The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has called for a state-wide strike in Kerala on Tuesday to protest the arrest of its top leaders.The police on Monday arrested state president Abdul Majeed Faizi, vice president MK Manoj Kumar, Roy Arackal and V K Shoukathali after they held a press conference in connection to the murder of 20-year-old student leader Abimanyu.The police have accused the SDPI and PFI of hatching the murder conspiracy and shielding the culprits. More than 700 members of SDPI have been arrested after Abhimanyu was stabbed to death inside the campus of Maharaja's College in Ernakulam on July 1. Abhimanyu was the member of the Idukki District Committee of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI).This is the third statewide hartal in the state in 2018, after the controversial ‘Whatsapp Hartal'. The hartal on April 16, called by a few individuals via social media platforms ostensibly in protest against the rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in Kathua had turned violent.Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 385 criminal cases have been filed against individuals for ‘WhatsApp Hartal’, which he said was aimed at creating a communal divide in the state. As many as 1,595 people have been arrested in connection with the case, he said.