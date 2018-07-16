English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Abhimanyu Murder: SDPI Calls for State-wide Hartal on Tuesday After Arrest of 4 Leaders
The police on Monday arrested state president Abdul Majeed Faizi, vice president MK Manoj Kumar, Roy Arackal and V K Shoukathali after they held a press conference in connection to the murder of 20-year-old student leader Abimanyu.
SDPI supporters protesting the arrest of top leaders. (Picture: Twitter)
Thiruvananthapuram:The Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) has called for a state-wide strike in Kerala on Tuesday to protest the arrest of its top leaders.
The police on Monday arrested state president Abdul Majeed Faizi, vice president MK Manoj Kumar, Roy Arackal and V K Shoukathali after they held a press conference in connection to the murder of 20-year-old student leader Abimanyu.
The police have accused the SDPI and PFI of hatching the murder conspiracy and shielding the culprits. More than 700 members of SDPI have been arrested after Abhimanyu was stabbed to death inside the campus of Maharaja's College in Ernakulam on July 1. Abhimanyu was the member of the Idukki District Committee of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI).
This is the third statewide hartal in the state in 2018, after the controversial ‘Whatsapp Hartal'. The hartal on April 16, called by a few individuals via social media platforms ostensibly in protest against the rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in Kathua had turned violent.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 385 criminal cases have been filed against individuals for ‘WhatsApp Hartal’, which he said was aimed at creating a communal divide in the state. As many as 1,595 people have been arrested in connection with the case, he said.
Also Watch
The police on Monday arrested state president Abdul Majeed Faizi, vice president MK Manoj Kumar, Roy Arackal and V K Shoukathali after they held a press conference in connection to the murder of 20-year-old student leader Abimanyu.
The police have accused the SDPI and PFI of hatching the murder conspiracy and shielding the culprits. More than 700 members of SDPI have been arrested after Abhimanyu was stabbed to death inside the campus of Maharaja's College in Ernakulam on July 1. Abhimanyu was the member of the Idukki District Committee of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI).
This is the third statewide hartal in the state in 2018, after the controversial ‘Whatsapp Hartal'. The hartal on April 16, called by a few individuals via social media platforms ostensibly in protest against the rape and murder of the eight-year-old girl in Kathua had turned violent.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that 385 criminal cases have been filed against individuals for ‘WhatsApp Hartal’, which he said was aimed at creating a communal divide in the state. As many as 1,595 people have been arrested in connection with the case, he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
-
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 'World Population Day: Where India has defeated the FIFA semi-finalists
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Katrina Kaif Birthday: Actress Looks Super Happy As She Cuts Cake With Family in England; See Pics
- FIFA World Cup 2018: France Lift Second Cup After Beating Croatia in Thrilling Final
- Wrestling Star Bill Goldberg Crashes his Toyota Tundra Pickup Truck at Goodwood Festival of Speed [Video]
- It's Katrina Kaif' Birthday! Here's a Glimpse Of Her Steamy Instagram Game
- Tracking Death By WhatsApp: How Over 30 Lives Have Been Lost So Far