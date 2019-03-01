Abhinandan Return LIVE: Air Force to Receive Wing Commander at Wagah Border, Family on Way to Amritsar

Event Highlights
Pakistani PM Imran Khan’s announcement on Thursday to release the IAF pilot came as a surprise amid escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed countries after an intense aerial confrontation. Khan in his parliament speech called the IAF pilot’s release “a gesture of peace.”
India’s neighbour in the East, China has also condemned the attack and maintained that the country is friends with both countries. However, China has appeared non-committal about its stand on US, UK and France’s proposal in the UN Security Council to designate Pakistan-based terror group JeM's chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.
Global Reactions to Standoff | The aerial dog fight between India and Pakistan had shifted global attention to the Indian subcontinent with both international media and the foreign governments taking due note of the incident. Several world leaders in official statements have urged both countries to de-escalate the situation.
Abhinandan Varthaman's father, S Varthaman, was a consultant for the Mani Ratnam-directed Tamil film 'Kaatru Veliyidai'. The movie has a striking similarity with Abhinandan's real life. In the movie, the hero played the role of an Indian Air Force officer and lands in Pakistan after his jet was shot down. He was later reunited with his family in the film.
Family of Aces | Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman comes from a family which has served the country for generations. His father S Varthaman, recipient of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, was an Air Marshall with the Indian Air Force and an ace pilot himself. His grandfather, Simhakutty, had served the nation during World War II in the Air Force.
After Pakistan released a video of Wing Commander Abhinandan, the general chatter turned emotional in India. Former armymen and spy chiefs said the nation asked for the pilot to be saved and felt there should be no war.
Swinging Public Opinion | Public Pakistan on Wednesday had released a 39-second video of the captured IAF pilot sipping tea. Abhinandan, in the video, said he was being treated well and that he was "quite impressed" by the Pakistani treatment. Certain social media were also stormed by other videos of his capture that showed Wing Commander being beaten after the crash-landing.
No Details of Release Yet | The details of the Wing Commander's release today have not yet been shared with the Indian government. The Border Security Force, which is expected to stand guard during the pilot’s arrival, has not been told the “exact time and sequence” of the release, reported news agency IANS. Abhinandan's parents, however, are expected to be present at Amritsar to welcome him.
Tensions rose between the two countries after the Indian government took "pre-emptive action" by bombing terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. This strike came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.
A Gesture of Peace | Pakistan offered India an olive branch on Thursday by announcing the releasing Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman from Pakistani custody. Pakistani PM Imran Khan’s Thursday announcement in the country's Parliament came as a surprise amid scaling tension between the two countries.
IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was captured on Wednesday. (Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
A delegation of IAF team will receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, captured by Pakistan during an aerial combat, at the Wagah border, official sources said. Varthaman's MiG 21 was shot and he bailed out after bringing down one Pakistani F-16 fighter during a dogfight to repel a Pakistani attack on Wednesday morning. He has been in Pakistan since then.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in Parliament on Thursday that Varthaman would be released on Friday as a "peace gesture".
Tensions between the two countries escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. It came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.
A team of Indian Air Force officials will receive Wing Commander Abhinandan at the Wagah border on Friday evening, the sources said.
It is not clear whether Varthaman will be handed over to the International Red Cross or to the Indian authorities by Pakistan. India on Wednesday demanded immediate and safe return of the IAF pilot.
"We are happy that our pilot who had fallen across the Line of Control and was in the custody of Pakistan is being released. We are extremely happy to have him back. We only see it as a gesture which is in consonance with the Geneva Conventions," Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor, the assistant chief of Air Staff, told a news conference.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has offered to receive Wing Commander Varthaman at the Attari border.
The Congress leader tweeted his request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Dear @narendramodi ji, I'm touring the border areas of Punjab & I'm presently in Amritsar. Came to know that @pid_gov has decided to release #AbhinandanVartaman from Wagha. It will be a honour for me to go and receive him, as he and his father are alumnus of the NDA as I am," he wrote.
