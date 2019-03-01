Abhinandan Return LIVE: IAF Wing Commander Returned to India, to Reach Attari Shortly

Retired Group Captain Tarun K Singha, who has known the Varthaman family for decades, said that the image of a calm, composed Abhinandan that many saw after his capture by the Pakistani Army just shows the genes that the wing commander inherited from his mother, Dr Shobha Varthaman (in pic), who has worked in many conflict zones all through her career as a doctor with Medicine Sans Frontiers (Doctors Without Borders).
Pakistan had turned down a request by India to send back the Wing Commander by aerial route and not through the Attari-Wagah land border. Officials said hours after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced the decision to release Varthaman, India conveyed to Islamabad that he be sent back via the aerial route. However, late in the night, Pakistan conveyed to India that the pilot will be returned through the Attari-Wagah border and India's request could not be heeded to, the sources said.
Union minister of state for external affairs General VK Singh has said that it should not be perceived that Pakistan did a favour to India by returning IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. “It must be understood that #Pakistan has not done us a favor by returning #WingCommanderAbhinandan. Under the #GenevaConvention, a serving soldier captured during conflict has to be returned (sic),” he said. Singh added that it should not be forgotten that after 1971, India released over 90,000 PoWs from Pakistan.
Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh earlier said that he chose not to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman at the Wagah border to ensure that the defence protocol that is usually followed in such cases is not violated in any way. On Thursday evening, he had expressed his desire to personally welcome Abhinandan at that Wagah-Attari border.
Hours after Pakistan announced its decision to release Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, India conveyed to Islamabad that it wants him to be sent back via aerial route and not through the Wagah land border. However, late on Thursday night, Pakistan communicated to India that he will be returned through the Attari-Wagah border only. The Indian defence establishment was also mulling over sending a special aircraft to Pakistan to bring back Wing Commander Varthaman.
The daily Retreat ceremony held at the Attari-Wagah border front along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab was cancelled for Friday in view of IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's release by Pakistan at this frontier, the BSF said. A senior official of the force said the martial ceremony was called off due to administrative requirements. Officials said it was estimated that over 20,000 people could gather on the Indian side to welcome IAF pilot and it could be a security nightmare. The decision was communicated to the Pak Rangers. It is expected that the Rangers will also issue directions to suspend the ceremony and not allow people to congregate on their side, BSF said.
Standing ovation for pilot's parents | On Thursday night, the parents of Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman were given a standing ovation when they de-boarded an IndiGo Chennai-New Delhi flight. According to people in the knowledge of the incident, although the parents wished to travel without any fanfare, fellow passengers discovered their identity and voluntarily gave them the first right of de-boarding.
Procedures that Abhinandan will have to undergo | Wing Commander Abhinandan will be directly taken to Indian Air Force Intelligence Unit as soon as he arrives. He will be made to take several medical tests to gauge his fitness levels. Scans will also be conducted to check if he has been bugged by the Pakistani army. The pilot will need to undergo psychological tests too. Since he has been captured by the enemy and lived through traumatic situations, defence establishment will explore possibilities of him being tortured to illicit national security secrets from him.
A high ranking officer on condition of anonymity has informed News18 that wing commander Abhinandan Varthaman will undergo a thorough interrogation on returning back to India on Friday evening. Lt Gen (Retd) HS Panag told News18 that on his return, a PoW is first disarmed and then interrogated in order to “acquire whatever information we can out of him”.
China Welcomes IAF Pilot's Release | China on Friday welcomed Pakistan's decision to release the Indian Air Force pilot and encouraged the two countries to engage in more counter-terrorism cooperation and dialogue for the regional peace and stability, news agency PTI reported. "China welcomes the goodwill signals released by the Pakistani side. De-escalation serves the common interests of both countries. We encourage the two sides to engage in more dialogue for the peace and stability in the region," he said.
Restricted Pakistani Airspace | The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan today issued a statement saying that Pakistan airspace will remain closed up to 4th March. However, flight operations will partially resume to/from Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and Islamabad international airports along certain routes with effect from 1pm today. Entry and exit from the Indian side is still not permitted.
While people on both sides of the border have been campaigning for his early release, it may take a while for Abhinandan Varthaman to return to his normal life, once he is handed over to the Indian authorities.
"Would love to go (to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman ) but there's laid out protocol whenever anybody comes back like happened to Prisoners of war in '65 & '71, they had to first go for medical & then be debriefed. I think same process will be followed here," news agency ANI quoted Pubjab chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh saying.
Introspecting over the similarities between his situation and Abhinandan's, IAF pilot Nachiket said, "Kargil was a limited offensive hostility, whereas this was a case where an aerial reaction stemmed from the need to carry out anti-terror operations."
Varthaman was captured by Pakistan after his Mig-21 Bison was shot down by a Pakistani jet during a fierce dogfight on Wednesday. The Indian defence establishment was also mulling sending a special aircraft to Pakistan, the sources said.
The IAF pilot's MiG 21 was shot and he bailed out after bringing down one Pakistani F-16 fighter during the dogfight to repel a Pakistani attack on Wednesday morning. Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. It came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir's Pulwama, killing 40 soldiers.
The Pakistan Air Force carried out a retaliatory aerial combat, unsuccessfully targeting several Indian military installations.
