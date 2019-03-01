Abhinandan Return LIVE: BSF Cancels Flag-Lowering Ceremony at Wagah-Attari Border Before IAF Pilot Return

China Welcomes IAF Pilot's Release | China on Friday welcomed Pakistan's decision to release the Indian Air Force pilot and encouraged the two countries to engage in more counter-terrorism cooperation and dialogue for the regional peace and stability, news agency PTI reported. "China welcomes the goodwill signals released by the Pakistani side. De-escalation serves the common interests of both countries. We encourage the two sides to engage in more dialogue for the peace and stability in the region," he said.
Pakistani PM Imran Khan’s announcement on Thursday to release the IAF pilot came as a surprise amid escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed countries after an intense aerial confrontation. Khan in his parliament speech called the IAF pilot’s release “a gesture of peace.”
Restricted Pakistani Airspace | The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan today issued a statement saying that Pakistan airspace will remain closed up to 4th March. However, flight operations will partially resume to/from Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta and Islamabad international airports along certain routes with effect from 1pm today. Entry and exit from the Indian side is still not permitted.
While people on both sides of the border have been campaigning for his early release, it may take a while for Abhinandan Varthaman to return to his normal life, once he is handed over to the Indian authorities.
"Would love to go (to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman ) but there's laid out protocol whenever anybody comes back like happened to Prisoners of war in '65 & '71, they had to first go for medical & then be debriefed. I think same process will be followed here," news agency ANI quoted Pubjab chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh saying.
Wagah Ceremony Cancelled | The Wagah border will be out of bounds for the public today to ease the pilot's hand over to Indian authorities.
Deputy Commissioner Shiv Dular Singh Dhillon, Amritsar: The Beating the Retreat ceremony (at Attari-Wagah Border) will not be held today. Senior team of the Indian Air Force will receive Wing Commander #AbhinandanVarthaman. pic.twitter.com/n40CcJX7H6— ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2019
Introspecting over the similarities between his situation and Abhinandan's, IAF pilot Nachiket said, "Kargil was a limited offensive hostility, whereas this was a case where an aerial reaction stemmed from the need to carry out anti-terror operations."
Petition Against Pilot's Release in Pakistan Court | A Pakistani citizen on Friday filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court to stop the imminent release of the captured Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinanadan Varthaman, saying he committed a crime against the country and should be put on trial here. The court dismissed the petition for hearing.
Sushma Swaraj's Humanitarian Appeal | "If we want to save humanity, we must tell the states who provide shelter and funding to terrorists, to dismantle the infrastructure of the terrorist camps and stop providing shelter and funding to the terror organisations based in that country," new agency ANI reported Sushma Swaraj saying at the OIC.
Collective Action Against Terrorism Raised at OIC | Sushma Swaraj in her OIC condemned terrorism by quoting ancient Indian text Rig Veda. "Terrorism in each case is driven by distortion of religion. Fight against terror is not a confrontation against any religion. Just as Islam means peace, none of the 99 names of Allah mean violence. Similarly, every religion stands for peace," she said.
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday had announced that he will not attend the session due to the inter-governmental organisation, OIC's failure to rescind the invitation to his Indian counterpart."UAE has always helped Pakistan in difficult times", Qureshi noted, adding "There was no consultation over the OIC invitation to Indian foreign minister. India is neither a member nor an observer of the OIC."
EAM Sushma Swaraj at OIC | Empty Pakistani chair at OIC as Guest of Honour Sushma Swaraj gives her speech. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, during a joint session of the parliament, said that he will not attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit but instead send "lower level officials."
Pakistan authorities have formally informed Indian authorities of their decision to release Wing Commander Abhinandan, sources in the Pakistani Foreign Office told DawnNewsTV. Indian Air Attaché Group Captain J.T. Krain has left for Lahore with travel documents of the pilot. Sources have told DawnNewsTv that he will escort the pilot back to India, sources added.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is scheduled to speak at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Abu Dhabi at 1 pm IST today. She is expected to raise the issue of terrorism, amidst Indo-Pak tensions following the Pulwama terror attack. Her address at the OIC was scheduled after Pulwama attack, which upset Pakistan. Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pakistan's Foreign Minister has announced that Pakistan will not attend OIC meeting of Foreign Ministers, news agency ANI said.
Formalities Completed for Pilot's Release | Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar Shiv Dular Singh Dhillon, Amritsar told news agency ANI that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will cross the border today. "Can't tell you exact time since there are certain formalities. A senior Indian Air force team from Delhi is here, they will be the ones to receive him," he added.
India’s neighbour in the East, China has also condemned the attack and maintained that the country is friends with both countries. However, China has appeared non-committal about its stand on US, UK and France’s proposal in the UN Security Council to designate Pakistan-based terror group JeM's chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.
Global Reactions to Standoff | The aerial dog fight between India and Pakistan had shifted global attention to the Indian subcontinent with both international media and the foreign governments taking due note of the incident. Several world leaders in official statements have urged both countries to de-escalate the situation.
Abhinandan Varthaman's father, S Varthaman, was a consultant for the Mani Ratnam-directed Tamil film 'Kaatru Veliyidai'. The movie has a striking similarity with Abhinandan's real life. In the movie, the hero played the role of an Indian Air Force officer and lands in Pakistan after his jet was shot down. He was later reunited with his family in the film.
Family of Aces | Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman comes from a family which has served the country for generations. His father S Varthaman, recipient of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, was an Air Marshall with the Indian Air Force and an ace pilot himself. His grandfather, Simhakutty, had served the nation during World War II in the Air Force.
After Pakistan released a video of Wing Commander Abhinandan, the general chatter turned emotional in India. Former armymen and spy chiefs said the nation asked for the pilot to be saved and felt there should be no war.
A delegation of IAF team will receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, captured by Pakistan during an aerial combat, at the Wagah border, official sources said. Varthaman's MiG 21 was shot and he bailed out after bringing down one Pakistani F-16 fighter during a dogfight to repel a Pakistani attack on Wednesday morning. He has been in Pakistan since then.
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in Parliament on Thursday that Varthaman would be released on Friday as a "peace gesture".
Tensions between the two countries escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. It came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.
A team of Indian Air Force officials will receive Wing Commander Abhinandan at the Wagah border on Friday evening, the sources said.
It is not clear whether Varthaman will be handed over to the International Red Cross or to the Indian authorities by Pakistan. India on Wednesday demanded immediate and safe return of the IAF pilot.
"We are happy that our pilot who had fallen across the Line of Control and was in the custody of Pakistan is being released. We are extremely happy to have him back. We only see it as a gesture which is in consonance with the Geneva Conventions," Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor, the assistant chief of Air Staff, told a news conference.
Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has offered to receive Wing Commander Varthaman at the Attari border.
The Congress leader tweeted his request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Dear @narendramodi ji, I'm touring the border areas of Punjab & I'm presently in Amritsar. Came to know that @pid_gov has decided to release #AbhinandanVartaman from Wagha. It will be a honour for me to go and receive him, as he and his father are alumnus of the NDA as I am," he wrote.
