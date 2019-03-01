LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Abhinandan Return LIVE: Pakistan Formally Informs India of Decision to Release Wing Commander, IAF Officer to Escort Him Home

News18.com | March 1, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
Event Highlights

Abhinandan Return LIVE: Pakistan has formally conveyed to India its decision to release IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, a day after the announcement was made by Imran Khan in his country’s parliament. The Indian Air Force will receive the Wing Commander at the Wagah border this afternoon, two days after he was captured while engaging in an aerial dogfight with Pakistani F-16s. The Wing Commander’s family reached Delhi from Chennai last evening and are now on their way to Amritsar. The Border Security Force, which is expected to stand guard during the pilot’s arrival, has not been told the “exact time and sequence” of the release.

Pakistani PM Imran Khan’s announcement on Thursday to release the IAF pilot came as a surprise amid escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed countries after an intense aerial confrontation. Khan in his parliament speech called the IAF pilot’s release “a gesture of peace.”
Mar 1, 2019 1:41 pm (IST)

Sushma Swaraj's Humanitarian Appeal | "If we want to save humanity, we must tell the states who provide shelter and funding to terrorists, to dismantle the infrastructure of the terrorist camps and stop providing shelter and funding to the terror organisations based in that country," new agency ANI reported Sushma Swaraj saying at the OIC.

Mar 1, 2019 1:35 pm (IST)

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, who yesterday offered to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman when he returns, won't be going to Wagah to receive the Indian Air Force pilot as he has not heard from the Centre. The chief minister tweeted the Prime Minister offering to receive him.

Mar 1, 2019 1:30 pm (IST)

Collective Action Against Terrorism Raised at OIC​ | Sushma Swaraj in her OIC condemned terrorism by quoting ancient Indian text Rig Veda. "Terrorism in each case is driven by distortion of religion. Fight against terror is not a confrontation against any religion. Just as Islam means peace, none of the 99 names of Allah mean violence. Similarly, every religion stands for peace," she said. 

Mar 1, 2019 1:20 pm (IST)

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Friday had announced that he will not attend the session due to the inter-governmental organisation, OIC's failure to rescind the invitation to his Indian counterpart."UAE has always helped Pakistan in difficult times", Qureshi noted, adding "There was no consultation over the OIC invitation to Indian foreign minister. India is neither a member nor an observer of the OIC." 

Mar 1, 2019 1:16 pm (IST)

EAM Sushma Swaraj at OIC | Empty Pakistani chair at OIC as Guest of Honour Sushma Swaraj gives her speech. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, during a joint session of the parliament, said that he will not attend the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit but instead send "lower level officials."

Mar 1, 2019 1:09 pm (IST)

With formal formalities complete between the two countries, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman is set to be released at around 3pm, sources have told DawnNewsTV

Mar 1, 2019 1:07 pm (IST)

Prayers Offered For Release | In Chennai, a special thanks giving prayer was organised today by state Home Guards at Kalikambal Temple ahead of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's release by Pakistan, news agency ANI reported.

Mar 1, 2019 1:01 pm (IST)

Pakistan authorities have formally informed Indian authorities of their decision to release Wing Commander Abhinandan, sources in the Pakistani Foreign Office told DawnNewsTV. Indian Air Attaché Group Captain J.T. Krain has left for Lahore with travel documents of the pilot. Sources have told DawnNewsTv that he will escort the pilot back to India, sources added.

Mar 1, 2019 12:58 pm (IST)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj is scheduled to speak at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Abu Dhabi at 1 pm IST today. She is expected to raise the issue of terrorism, amidst Indo-Pak tensions following the Pulwama terror attack. Her address at the OIC was scheduled after Pulwama attack, which upset Pakistan. Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Pakistan's Foreign Minister has announced that Pakistan will not attend OIC meeting of Foreign Ministers, news agency ANI said. 

Mar 1, 2019 12:55 pm (IST)

Formalities Completed for Pilot's Release | Deputy Commissioner of Amritsar Shiv Dular Singh Dhillon, Amritsar told news agency ANI that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will cross the border today. "Can't tell you exact time since there are certain formalities. A senior Indian Air force team from Delhi is here, they will be the ones to receive him," he added.

Mar 1, 2019 11:47 am (IST)

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohamed bin Zayed in his communication with both countries had also stressed on the importance of dealing wisely with recent developments and giving priority to dialogue and communication.

Mar 1, 2019 11:39 am (IST)

Acting Indian High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia has completed processing the necessary documents for Varthaman's release and has handed them to Pakistan.

Mar 1, 2019 11:32 am (IST)

India’s neighbour in the East, China has also condemned the attack and maintained that the country is friends with both countries. However, China has appeared non-committal about its stand on  US, UK and France’s proposal in the UN Security Council to designate Pakistan-based terror group JeM's chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

Mar 1, 2019 11:26 am (IST)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday said he had "good conversations" with Indian and Pakistani leaders and was hopeful that the rising tension will come down between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

Mar 1, 2019 11:22 am (IST)

Global Reactions to Standoff | The aerial dog fight between India and Pakistan had shifted global attention to the Indian subcontinent with both international media and the foreign governments taking due note of the incident. Several world leaders in official statements have urged both countries to de-escalate the situation.

Mar 1, 2019 11:15 am (IST)

Crowds start to gather at the Wagah Border waiting for the release of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

Mar 1, 2019 11:08 am (IST)

Abhinandan Varthaman's father, S Varthaman, was a consultant for the Mani Ratnam-directed Tamil film 'Kaatru Veliyidai'. The movie has a striking similarity with Abhinandan's real life. In the movie, the hero played the role of an Indian Air Force officer and lands in Pakistan after his jet was shot down. He was later reunited with his family in the film.

Mar 1, 2019 11:03 am (IST)

Family of Aces | Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman comes from a family which has served the country for generations. His father S Varthaman, recipient of the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, was an Air Marshall with the Indian Air Force and an ace pilot himself. His grandfather, Simhakutty, had served the nation during World War II in the Air Force.

Mar 1, 2019 10:49 am (IST)

Security tightened at the Wagah border to control the increasing number of people gathering there to welcome IAF pilot Abhinandan.

Mar 1, 2019 10:40 am (IST)

YouTube Takes Down IAF Pilot's Vulgar Videos | On Government of India's request, YouTube removed humiliating videos of Wing Commander Abhinandan that circulated since his capture by Pakistan. It has removed 11 such videos. 

Mar 1, 2019 10:34 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Behind IAF Pilot's Release and Custody Video, Pak's Psychological Ops to Shift Indian Public's Mood

After Pakistan released a video of Wing Commander Abhinandan, the general chatter turned emotional in India. Former armymen and spy chiefs said the nation asked for the pilot to be saved and felt there should be no war.

Mar 1, 2019 10:33 am (IST)

Following the release of the IAF pilots video by Pakistan, Twitter was buzzing with #BringBackAbhinandan and #AbhinandOurHero. 24 hours later, the number of people moved by these hashtags had only increased. The citizens of Pakistan have also urged its Army to treat the pilot well. 

Mar 1, 2019 10:27 am (IST)

Swinging Public Opinion | Public Pakistan on Wednesday had released a 39-second video of the captured IAF pilot sipping tea. Abhinandan, in the video, said he was being treated well and that he was "quite impressed" by the Pakistani treatment. Certain social media were also stormed by other videos of his capture that showed Wing Commander being beaten after the crash-landing.

Mar 1, 2019 10:15 am (IST)

The Wagah-Attari crossing was cleared early today to prepare for IAF pilot Abhinandan's return

Mar 1, 2019 10:04 am (IST)

Sources in the government have told News18, that a team of Indian Air Force officials will be present at the Wagah border to receive Wing Commander Abhinandan. Meanwhile, Punjab chief minister Capt. Amarinder Singh has also offered to receive the Wing Commander.

Mar 1, 2019 10:00 am (IST)

No Details of Release Yet | The details of the Wing Commander's release today have not yet been shared with the Indian government. The Border Security Force, which is expected to stand guard during the pilot’s arrival, has not been told the “exact time and sequence” of the release, reported news agency IANS. Abhinandan's parents, however, are expected to be present at Amritsar to welcome him.

Mar 1, 2019 9:50 am (IST)

Tensions rose between the two countries after the Indian government took "pre-emptive action" by bombing terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. This strike came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama, Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers. 

Mar 1, 2019 9:46 am (IST)

A Gesture of Peace | Pakistan offered India an olive branch on Thursday by announcing the releasing Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman from Pakistani custody. Pakistani PM Imran Khan’s Thursday announcement in the country's Parliament came as a surprise amid scaling tension between the two countries.

Mar 1, 2019 9:43 am (IST)

The Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was taken into Pakistani custody after he crash-landed in neighbouring territory following an aerial dog fight, is expected to return to India on today via the Wagah Border. 

Abhinandan Return LIVE: Pakistan Formally Informs India of Decision to Release Wing Commander, IAF Officer to Escort Him Home
IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was captured on Wednesday. (Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)

A delegation of IAF team will receive Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, captured by Pakistan during an aerial combat, at the Wagah border, official sources said. Varthaman's MiG 21 was shot and he bailed out after bringing down one Pakistani F-16 fighter during a dogfight to repel a Pakistani attack on Wednesday morning. He has been in Pakistan since then.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan announced in Parliament on Thursday that Varthaman would be released on Friday as a "peace gesture".

Tensions between the two countries escalated after Indian fighters bombed terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed's biggest training camp near Balakot deep inside Pakistan early Tuesday. It came 12 days after the JeM claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Kashmir, killing 40 soldiers.

A team of Indian Air Force officials will receive Wing Commander Abhinandan at the Wagah border on Friday evening, the sources said.

It is not clear whether Varthaman will be handed over to the International Red Cross or to the Indian authorities by Pakistan. India on Wednesday demanded immediate and safe return of the IAF pilot.

"We are happy that our pilot who had fallen across the Line of Control and was in the custody of Pakistan is being released. We are extremely happy to have him back. We only see it as a gesture which is in consonance with the Geneva Conventions," Air Vice Marshal R G K Kapoor, the assistant chief of Air Staff, told a news conference.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has offered to receive Wing Commander Varthaman at the Attari border.

The Congress leader tweeted his request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Dear @narendramodi ji, I'm touring the border areas of Punjab & I'm presently in Amritsar. Came to know that @pid_gov has decided to release #AbhinandanVartaman from Wagha. It will be a honour for me to go and receive him, as he and his father are alumnus of the NDA as I am," he wrote.
