Abhinandan Varthaman, Who Shot Down Pakistan Fighter Jet, Flies Joint Sortie With IAF Chief
Soon after the sortie, BS Dhanoa expressed jubilance that Abhinandan was able to fly within six months of being ejected from a fighter jet saying that it is what all pilots look forward to.
IAF Chief BS Dhanoa and Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman ahead of their sortie. (Image : ANI)
Recently awarded the Vir Chakra for shooting down a Pakistan fighter jet in a dogfight, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman flew a joint sortie with Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa in MiG-21 fighter on Monday. The sortie was flown from Pathankot airbase, which is the front-line fighter base and home to the 26 Squadron of the Indian Air Force (IAF).
"It was a pleasure for me to fly with Abhinandan because he has got his flying category back, that is what all pilots look forward to. I also ejected in 1988, it took me 9 months to get my category back. He has been back in less than 6 months," BS Dhanoa said soon after the sortie.
A senior IAF officer was quoted by IANS news outlet as saying that the sortie lasted for around half-an-hour and was conducted on a trainer MiG-21 aircraft.
Abhinandan had been taken captive by Pakistan after being shot down over Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in a dogfight which came in response to the Pulwama terror attack. The pilot was released two days after his capture, which de-escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.
Abhinandan had been flying a MiG-21 when the attack took place. It was reported last month that Varthaman has started flying after being granted a medical clearance. He had sustained injuries while ejecting from the fighter jet. He is currently posted at a Mi-21 Bison airbase in the western desert.
The Indian Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa is also a MiG-21 pilot and had flown the planes during the 1999 Kargil war while commanding the 17 Squadron, during the war. This was Dhanoa's last sortie.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Lisa Haydon Shows Off Baby Bump in This Stunning Maternity Photoshoot, See Pic
- Tired of 'Punks’, US Man Casually Lights up Cigarette During Armed Robbery
- Top Five Smartphones to Buy in India Under Rs 10,000
- UA HOVR Sonic2 Review: Incredibly Smart Running Shoes That Don’t Break The Bank
- Class Act: Naomi Osaka Warms Hearts as She Comforts Coco Gauff on Court After US Open Match