Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman Says He Was Mentally Harassed in Pakistan: Report
Varthaman was captured by Pakistani authorities on February 27 after his MiG 21 Bison went down during a dogfight with Pakistani jets. But before his plane was hit, he shot down an F-16 of Pakistan air force.
IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman was captured on Wednesday. (Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
New Delhi: Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was brought to Delhi after Pakistan released him through the Attari-Wagah border late on Friday, went through "a lot of mental harassment" in the neighbouring country, news agency ANI quoted a source as saying.
ANI also quoted the source as saying that Varthaman has said that he was not physically tortured in Pakistan.
Sources: After returning from Pakistan, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman has informed that though he was not physically tortured by the Pakistanis; he went through a lot of mental harassment. pic.twitter.com/x7C3lFsrSR— ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2019
| Edited by: Sumedha Kirti
