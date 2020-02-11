Abhishek Dutt (Cong) Election Result 2020: Abhishek Dutt of congress is Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

42. Kasturba Nagar (कस्तूरबा नगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Delhi region and South East district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Kasturba Nagar is part of 4. New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.32%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 88.3%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Upper Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,53,262 eligible electors, of which 84,928 were male, 68,330 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kasturba Nagar in 2020 is 804.56.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Kasturba Nagar, there are a total of 2102 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,48,043 eligible electors, of which 83,142 were male, 64,752 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,34,828 eligible electors, of which 75,613 were male, 59,068 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,42,978 eligible electors, of which 81,260 were male, 61,566 female.

The number of service voters in Kasturba Nagar in 2015 was 147. In 2013, there were 147 and in 2008 there were 152.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Madan Lal of AAP won in this seat by defeating Ravinder Choudhry of BJP by a margin of 15,896 votes which was 16.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 51.55% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Madan Lal of AAP won in this seat defeating Shikha Roy of BJP by a margin of 4,674 votes which was 5.29% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 38.03% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Neeraj Basoya of INC won in this seat defeating Sushil Choudhary of BJP by a margin of 2,484 votes which was 3.26% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 44.4% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 42. Kasturba Nagar Assembly segment of New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Meenakashi Lekhi won the New Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the New Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 12 contestants. In 2013, 8 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 9 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Kasturba Nagar are: Abhishek Dutt (INC), Khem Chand (BSP), Madan Lal (AAP), Ravinder Choudhry (BJP), Suman Lata Katiyar (AJPI).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 59.67%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 66.56%, while it was 65.64% in 2013. In 2008, 53.27% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -6.89%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 148 polling stations in 42. Kasturba Nagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 150. In 2013 there were 149 polling stations and in 2008, there were 167.

Extent:

42. Kasturba Nagar constituency comprises of the following areas of South East district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 3 Ward No. 3 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 4 Ward No. 4 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 5 (Part) EB No. 1-14 and 61-113 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 8 (Part) EB No. 1-5, 63-97 and 168. 3 municipal wards (Kasturba Nagar, Andrews Ganj, Kotla Mubarakpur) of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Kasturba Nagar is 9.99 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110002, 110013, 110014, 110023, 110024, 110048, 110049, 110065

