Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank Recruitment 2018: 100 Clerk Posts, Apply Before April 20

Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 100 vacancies for the post of Clerk has begun on the official website of the Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank, Mumbai - abhyudayabank.co.in.The selected candidates will undergo 6 months training and upon completion of training period the candidates will be placed on Probation period. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before Friday, 20th April 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit he official website - https://www.abhyudayabank.co.inStep 2 – Click on 'Career'Step 3 – Fill the Application FormStep 4 – Pay the application fee through NEFT and then fill in the application form and complete the processStep 5 – Submit the application form and acknowledgement of application will be generatedStep 6 – Take a print out of the acknowledgement for future referencehttp://career.abhyudayabank.co.in/Unreserved and OBC Category - Rs 800SC/ST/NT - Rs 400Clerks - 100The applicant must be a Graduate from a Recognized University and Proficiency in Marathi and English language is desired and will be given preference. Computer knowledge is also must for the applicants.It is notable that the applicant should be a domicile of Maharashtra and should have been residing continuously for 5 years or more in Maharashtra prior to 01.04.2018.The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 30 years as on 1st April 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of the bank.The selected candidate will get consolidated pay of Rs 10,000 per month during training period of 6 months and Rs 19,858 after the training period plus other applicable allowances.Candidates will be selected on the basis of Online Test or Examination and an Interview.Online Application Start Date - 12th April 2018Online Application closing date - 20th April 2018Tentative Date of online test - 28th April 2018Interested candidates must read through the official advertisement before applying:https://www.abhyudayabank.co.in/english/Recruitment-Brochure-for-clerks-April-2018.pdf