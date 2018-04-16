GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank Recruitment 2018: 100 Clerk Posts, Apply Before April 20

The selected candidates will undergo 6 months training and upon completion of training period the candidates will be placed on Probation period.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 16, 2018, 5:04 PM IST
Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank Recruitment 2018: 100 Clerk Posts, Apply Before April 20
The applicant must be a Graduate from a Recognized University and Proficiency in Marathi and English language is desired and will be given preference. Computer knowledge is also must for the applicants.
Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 100 vacancies for the post of Clerk has begun on the official website of the Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank, Mumbai - abhyudayabank.co.in.

The selected candidates will undergo 6 months training and upon completion of training period the candidates will be placed on Probation period. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before Friday, 20th April 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to Apply:
Step 1 – Visit he official website - https://www.abhyudayabank.co.in
Step 2 – Click on 'Career'
Step 3 – Fill the Application Form
Step 4 – Pay the application fee through NEFT and then fill in the application form and complete the process
Step 5 – Submit the application form and acknowledgement of application will be generated
Step 6 – Take a print out of the acknowledgement for future reference

Direct Link:
http://career.abhyudayabank.co.in/

Application Fee:
Unreserved and OBC Category - Rs 800
SC/ST/NT - Rs 400

Vacancy Details:
Clerks - 100

Eligibility Criteria:
The applicant must be a Graduate from a Recognized University and Proficiency in Marathi and English language is desired and will be given preference. Computer knowledge is also must for the applicants.

It is notable that the applicant should be a domicile of Maharashtra and should have been residing continuously for 5 years or more in Maharashtra prior to 01.04.2018.

Age Limit:
The applicants must fall in the age bracket of 20 to 30 years as on 1st April 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as per current norms of the bank.

Pay Scale:
The selected candidate will get consolidated pay of Rs 10,000 per month during training period of 6 months and Rs 19,858 after the training period plus other applicable allowances.

Selection Process:
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Online Test or Examination and an Interview.

Important Dates:
Online Application Start Date - 12th April 2018
Online Application closing date - 20th April 2018
Tentative Date of online test - 28th April 2018

Interested candidates must read through the official advertisement before applying:

https://www.abhyudayabank.co.in/english/Recruitment-Brochure-for-clerks-April-2018.pdf

| Edited by: Bijaya Das
