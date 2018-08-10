English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank Recruitment 2018: 6 DGM Posts, Apply before 21st August 2018
Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank aims to fill 6 vacancies for the post of Manager, Deputy General Manager and Deputy General Manager. Check detailed notification on abhyudayabank.co.in.
Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank Recruitment 2018 application process to fill 6 vacancies for the post of Manager (Industrial Finance), Deputy General Manager (Information Technology) and Deputy General Manager (Treasury) has begun on the official website of Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank, Mumbai - abhyudayabank.co.in.
Interested candidates must apply for the relevant post on or before 21st August 2018 by following the instructions mentioned below:
How to apply for Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank Recruitment 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.abhyudayabank.co.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Career’ on the top of home page
Step 3 – Click on ‘Online Application Form’
Step 4 – Fill the form with required details and click on submit
Step 5 – Click on ‘print Application form’
Step 6 – Enter details like email id and Date of birth
Step 7 – Download the application and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - https://www.abhyudayabank.co.in/career/recruitment_form.aspx
Direct Link for Print Application form - https://www.abhyudayabank.co.in/career/print.aspx
Abhyudaya Co-operative Bank Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:
Total Posts: 6
Manager (Industrial Finance) - 4
Deputy General Manager (Information Technology) - 1
Deputy General Manager (Treasury) - 1
Eligibility Criteria:
Manager (Industrial Finance) – The applicant must possess 2 years full time Master’s degree in Finance and degree in Engineering from a recognized University
Deputy General Manager (Information Technology) – The applicant must be a Graduate with at least 60% marks in relevant discipline like Commuter engineering or Information Technology or Networking or Computer Applications from a recognized University.
Deputy General Manager (Treasury) – The applicant must be a Graduate or Post Graduate from a recognized university.
Applicants are advised to read through the official advertisement to ascertain their eligibility criteria and pay scale before applying:
Official Advertisement:
https://www.abhyudayabank.co.in/english/career.aspx
Age Limit:
Manager (Industrial Finance) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 35 years as on 1st August 2018.
Deputy General Manager (Information Technology) - The age of the applicant should not be more than 50 years as on 1st August 2018.
Deputy General Manager (Treasury) – The age of the applicant should not be more than 50 years as on 1st August 2018.
Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an Interview.
