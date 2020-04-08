Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

'Abide by Shariya, Follow Coronavirus Lockdown Restrictions,' Says Darul Uloom on Shab-e-Barat

In an open letter to the Muslim community, the vice chancellor of Darul Uloom, Maulana Abdul Kasim Nomani asked people to not to visit graveyards and mosques and follow lockdown guidelines to curb the spread of Covid-19

PTI

Updated:April 8, 2020, 2:03 PM IST
A man wearing a protective mask walks towards a bus that will take him to a quarantine facility, amid concerns about the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Nizamuddin, area of New Delhi, India, March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Representative Image: Reuters

Lucknow: Islamic seminary Darul Uloom Deoband has asked Muslims to abide by the 'Shariah' and follow lockdown restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The seminary also asked Muslims not to visit graveyards and mosques on the occasion of Shab-e-Barat.

In an open letter to the Muslim community, Mohtamin (vice-chancellor) of Darul Uloom Maulana Abdul Kasim Nomani said, "The government has imposed a lockdown due to corona pandemic. It is the duty of every citizen to follow it. Shariah (Islamic law) also advises the same in pandemic".

"In the present situation remaining home as a precaution is necessary in view of Shariah and law. All Muslims should follow lockdown and not be careless," he said.

Darul Uloom is Asia's largest seminary and is based in Deoband in Saharanpur district.

Nomani also asked Muslims not to visit mosques and graveyards on Shab-e-Barat.

Shab-e-Barat, also known as the night of forgiveness, will be observed on April 8-9. Members of the Muslim community visit graveyards and offer prayers in memory of their loved ones.

