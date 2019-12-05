Cabinet Clears Bill to Make Sons-in-Law, Daughters-in-Law Responsible for Welfare of Aged Parents

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill to amend a law which governs the welfare of senior citizens.

The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019 provides basic needs, safety and security to senior citizens.

As per the amendment, not just biological children, but sons-in-law and daughters-in-law will also be responsible for the housing, welfare and safety of parents, whether they are senior citizens or not. The responsibility also extends to

The bill proposes registration and maintenance of minimum standards of senior citizens' care homes, besides registration of homecare service agencies.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet and would be brought in Parliament.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.