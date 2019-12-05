Cabinet Clears Bill to Make Sons-in-Law, Daughters-in-Law Responsible for Welfare of Aged Parents
The bill proposed the registration and maintenance of minimum standards of senior citizens' care homes and home care service agencies. It will now have to be cleared by the Parliament.
Representational Image. (PTI)
New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a bill to amend a law which governs the welfare of senior citizens.
The Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019 provides basic needs, safety and security to senior citizens.
As per the amendment, not just biological children, but sons-in-law and daughters-in-law will also be responsible for the housing, welfare and safety of parents, whether they are senior citizens or not. The responsibility also extends to
The bill proposes registration and maintenance of minimum standards of senior citizens' care homes, besides registration of homecare service agencies.
Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the bill was cleared by the Union Cabinet and would be brought in Parliament.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ramya Krishnan Looks Convincing as Jayalalithaa in Web Series Queen, See Poster
- Naagin 4 Actress Nia Sharma is a Fan of Bigg Boss 13, Says Sidharth Shukla is Doing Well
- Is Your Apple iPhone 11 Pro Logging Location Data When You Tell it Not to? Actually, No
- Major WhatsApp Dark Mode Update: Does Your Phone Run Android 9 or Older OS?
- Reliance Jio New All In One Plans Are Priced Rs 129 Onwards: All The Details