Abolish Contract System Of Hiring Workers: Azad's Party To Noida Authority

Noida (UP): BHIM Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad’s newly-launched political outfit on Saturday demanded from the Noida Authority to abolish its contract system of hiring workers and employ them directly. The Dalit leader’s Azad Samaj Party raised the demand during an ongoing protest by contractual sanitation workers of Noida Authority, being held after one of them ended his life at his home allegedly under the job insecurity.

Azad along with his local party workers met protestors outside the Authority’s office in Sector 6 of the city and addressed the gathering. The party sent its demands in a memorandum to the Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari.

Our party has demanded that the contractual employment system should be abolished and workers be employed directly by the Noida Authority, Azad Samaj Party’s core committee member Ravindra Bhati told PTI. One of the family members of the deceased sanitation worker should also be given a job and compensation, he said.

The party also demanded that sanitation workers be given accommodation to live and the Authority should ensure that local youths only get employment in private companies in Noida. A 35-year-old sanitation worker, engaged by the Authority, was found dead at his home in Morna village of Noida on Wednesday night, with his family claiming he was worried over his contractual employment for some time. Scores of sanitation workers have been protesting outside the Authority’s office, demanding equal pay for all workers, whether on the contract or permanent. They are also demanding the abolition of the contract system and changes in the new mobile phone-based attendance system, among others. Six of the protestors were arrested on Friday by the police for allegedly violating restrictions placed under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of more than four people at a spot, officials said.

