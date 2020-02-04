Take the pledge to vote

About 1 Lakh LIC Employees Stage Walk-out Across Country Against Proposed IPO

There are 13 unions in LIC, and employees and officers affiliated to 11 unions were on protest.

PTI

Updated:February 4, 2020, 10:58 PM IST
Image for representation
Image for representation. (Photo: Reuters)

Mumbai: Nearly one lakh employees of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) staged an hour-long walk-out on Tuesday against the government's decision to sell a part of its stake in the life insurance major through an initial public offering.

In the Union Budget announced on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government, which holds 100 per cent stake in LIC, will sell a part of its holding through an initial public offering (IPO).

"Today's walk-out was completely successful. Of around 1.08 employees and officers at LIC, close to one lakh staged walk-out across the country,"All India LIC Employees Federation (AILEF) General Secretary Rajesh Kumar told PTI.

He said the federation will decide further course of action in its meeting on March 16-18.

In a statement issued earlier today, AILEF said listing of LIC is against national interest as over the years it has been playing a pivotal role in nation building activities.

On a capital base of Rs 5 crore, the union said LIC's valuation surplus wasRs 53,211.91 crore, life fund stood at Rs28.28 lakh crore and asset under management at over Rs 31.11 lakh crore at the end of 2018-19.

"Being one of the biggest financial institutions of the country, any move to privatise LIC will shake the confidence of the common man and will be an affront to our financial sovereignty. The very purpose of LIC to provide insurance coverage to socially and economically backward class at a reasonable cost will be defeated and motto will change from service to profit," the statement said.

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur had said listing of LIC will help bring in greater transparency, public participation and also deepen the equity market.

"Government came out with the idea (LIC listing). The details will follow and it will be in the interest of LIC and its policyholders. Interest of LIC and policyholders will be safeguarded," Thakur recently told PTI.

Finance secretary Rajiv Kumar on Sunday said the listing may be done in the second half of the next financial year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
