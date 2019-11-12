Over 10,000 Cops to be Deployed in Sabarimala for 2-month Long Festival, All Eyes on SC Verdict

Thiruvananthapuram: Over 10,000 police personnel will be deployed in phases in and around Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala during the two-month long pilgrimage season starting November 16.

During the Mandala Makkarvillakku festival, 10,017 police personnel will be posted around the temple complex in five phases, the police said.

Stringent security measures will be in place during the pilgrimage season. It was during this time last year that violence broke out in Kerala following the Supreme Court’s order allowing women of all age groups to enter the temple.

The temple will be thrown open for devotees on November 16 and all eyes on Supreme Court verdict on the review petition challenging its earlier order to allow women of all age groups.

Twenty four 24 Superintendents of Police and Assistant SPs, 112 Dysps, 264 inspectors, 1,185 Sub-Inspectors will be posted in the team.

A total of 8,402 civil police officers, including 307 women, will also be on duty around the shrine complex, the police said in statement.

In the first phase from November 15-30, 2,551 police personnel will be posted for security duty at Sannidhanam, Pamba, Nilackal, Erumeli and Pathnamthitta.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had last week taken stock of the preparations being carried out by various departments and the Travancore Devaswom Board, which administers the temple, to ensure hassle free pilgrimage.

The hill shrine had witnessed protests by right wing outfits against the LDF government's decision to implement the Supreme Court verdict allowing women of all age groups, including those in the menstruating age, to offer prayers at the ancient temple.

