English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
About 1,700 Jan Dhan Bank Accounts in UP Under Scanner for Suspicious Deposits Ahead of Polls
The Income Tax department has launched an investigation into the issue, along with other agencies deployed to check black money and illegal inducements to voters during the ongoing polls in the country.
File image of the logo of Jan Dhan Yojana
Loading...
New Delhi: About 1,700 Jan Dhan bank accounts in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad district have come under the scanner of the Election Commission-deployed surveillance teams for receiving suspicious deposits during the poll season, officials said.
They said about Rs 10,000 each, totalling about Rs 1.7 crore, have been deposited in these accounts over the past few days and the instances have come under the scanner of investigative and intelligence agencies for possible abuse by political candidates as bribe to voters.
The Income Tax department has launched an investigation into the issue, along with other agencies deployed to check black money and illegal inducements to voters during the ongoing polls in the country.
The EC has sought a report from the agencies and they have informed it that the bank concerned in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh has been asked for a report and preliminary inputs suggest the money was deposited by banking correspondents, they said.
The next level of probe is on, the officials said, adding it could be a case of some government scheme money or funds being deposited in these accounts.
The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) was launched on August 28, 2014, with an aim to provide universal access to banking facilities for all households.
The government had said that it aims for financial inclusion and to ensure access to financial services banking/savings and deposit accounts, remittance, credit, insurance, pension.
The Election Commission (EC) has deployed a large team of expenditure monitoring observers in all the constituencies to keep a check on illegal cash and other inducements to voters during the polls.
They said about Rs 10,000 each, totalling about Rs 1.7 crore, have been deposited in these accounts over the past few days and the instances have come under the scanner of investigative and intelligence agencies for possible abuse by political candidates as bribe to voters.
The Income Tax department has launched an investigation into the issue, along with other agencies deployed to check black money and illegal inducements to voters during the ongoing polls in the country.
The EC has sought a report from the agencies and they have informed it that the bank concerned in Moradabad district of Uttar Pradesh has been asked for a report and preliminary inputs suggest the money was deposited by banking correspondents, they said.
The next level of probe is on, the officials said, adding it could be a case of some government scheme money or funds being deposited in these accounts.
The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) was launched on August 28, 2014, with an aim to provide universal access to banking facilities for all households.
The government had said that it aims for financial inclusion and to ensure access to financial services banking/savings and deposit accounts, remittance, credit, insurance, pension.
The Election Commission (EC) has deployed a large team of expenditure monitoring observers in all the constituencies to keep a check on illegal cash and other inducements to voters during the polls.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
-
Friday 29 March , 2019
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
War Of Words |Rahul’s Second Seat: BJP and Left Targets The Congress While The Party Defends Him
Friday 29 March , 2019 Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Malaika Arora Oozes Elegance in a Stunning White Bow Dress
- Ranbir Kapoor Asking Photographer About His Slippers is Basically All of Us
- Assam Traffic Cop Braves Rain Storm to Perform Duty, Gets Lauded For His Dedication
- PUBG Teases New Moon Map, Level 4 Armour And More
- What Were The Pro-BJP and Pro-Congress Pages Actually Posting on Facebook, Leading to a Crackdown
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results