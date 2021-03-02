About 50 Lakh Registrations on Co-WIN Portal Since Monday; 2.08 Lakh Received First Shot: Govt

New Delhi: About 50 lakh people have registered themselves on the Co-WIN portal without any glitch since the window opened Monday morning, the Centre said Tuesday, adding that over 2.08 lakh beneficiaries have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine in the second phase of the inoculation drive so far. The vaccination drive for those over 60 years of age and within the age bracket of 45-60 years with specified comorbidities began on March 1, and the registrations opened at 9 am Monday on the Co-WIN portal — cowin.gov.in.

In the first two phases so far, 1,48,55,073 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the country till 1 pm on Tuesday, out of which 67,04,856 healthcare workers have been given the first dose of the vaccine and 25,98,192 healthcare workers have been administered the second dose, the government said. Besides, 53,43,219 frontline workers have been administered the first dose of vaccine till now. As many as 2,08,791 people above 60 years of age and those aged 45-60 years with comorbidities have taken the first dose of the vaccine, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said at a weekly press conference.