About Time Everyone Learns to Treat Women with Respect, Dignity: Rahul on #MeToo

Congress president Rahul Gandhi Friday came out in support of the #MeToo movement, saying it was about time that everyone learns to treat women with respect and dignity.Rahul said he is glad that the space for those who don't treat women with "respect and dignity" is closing."It's about time everyone learns to treat women with respect and dignity. I'm glad the space for those who don't, is closing. The truth needs to be told loud and clear in order to bring about change," Gandhi tweeted along with the MeToo hashtag.The #MeToo movement has gathered pace over the last fortnight with scores of women speaking out on sexual harassment at the workplace and sevral known names from various fields have been outed.Meanwhile, demands have escalated for action against Union minister MJ Akbar, who has been accused by several former women colleagues of sexual harassment when he served as editor at various media organisations.Seven women took to Twitter to level grave charges against the junior minister. Akbar was first called out by journalist Priya Ramani, who had last year written about his alleged inappropriate behaviour for a magazine without taking his name. She has now confirmed in a tweet that the allegation was against Akbar.Akbar, who has been the editor of prominent newspapers like The Telegraph, Asian Age and The Sunday Guardian, is a member of the Rajya Sabha from the BJP.The opposition, led by Congress, has launched a sharp attack on the Centre for not acting against Akbar despite the grave allegations against him.