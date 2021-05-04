Above 45 and Taking Your Second Covid-19 Jab in Mumbai? Here's All You Need to Know

After a gap of four days, the BMC will restart the vaccination process for the age group of 45 plus in Mumbai on Tuesday. However, it will be only for those who have their second dose lined up. The vaccination of this age group was halted due to lack of jabs. On Tuesday, Mumbaikars and frontline health workers, who have the second dose lined up, can walk into any of the 60 centres designated by the BMC.

No prior appointment will be required for all those who will go for the second dose. “Yes, walk-in facility will be allowed, but people will need to carry the certificate of the first dose of vaccination or the SMS," a BMC official said.

Dear 45 +s, healthcare & frontline workers Here’s a list of centres where you you can walk-in tomorrow for your second dose Do check the vaccines available at the respective centres. Please carry your first dose certificate/SMS too#MyBMCVaccinationUpdate#WeShallOvercome pic.twitter.com/4RaNERH9RO — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 3, 2021

The BMC has appealed to people to check the availability of vaccines at these centres before going.

Mahim and Dharavi vaccination centres will resume their vaccination drive at 8 am and 9 am respectively, said additional municipal commissioner Kiran Dighavkar.

Mahim & Dharavi Vaccination Centres will resume theirs drives tomorrow (04.05.21) at 8 am & 9 am respectively for Citizens above 45 plus and second dose Citizens are requested to Note plz.#vaccination #vaccine @mybmcWardGN— KIRAN DIGHAVKAR (@DighavkarKiran) May 3, 2021

The vaccination process for the age group of 18 to 44 will continue as per schedule, the BMC has clarified. This phase started in Maharashtra on May 1. It is token vaccination. The BMC has been vaccinating almost 2,500 people in the age group of 18 to 44 on a daily basis.

Daily COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra dropped below 50,000 to 48,621 on Monday for the first time in the last 30 days, taking the tally to 47,71,022. With 567 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the overall toll mounted to 70,851, the state health department said. On April 3, Maharashtra had reported 49,447 infections. On April 1 and 2, 43,183 and 47,827 cases were added, respectively. The state had reported an average of 60,000 cases in most of April.

Mumbai also reported the lowest single-day count since mid-March with 2,662 new cases and 78 fresh deaths, the city civic body said. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)’s updated data, with the addition of 2,662 infections, the COVID-19 caseload in the metropolis rose to 6,58,866, while the death toll jumped to 13,408.

