Abrogation of Article 370 a Historic Step, Has Disrupted Proxy War by 'Western Neighbour', Says Army Chief
Army chief General MM Naravane, during his address at the 72nd Army Day function, said the armed forces have a 'zero tolerance against terrorism'.
New Army chief Manoj Naravane. (PTI)
New Delhi: Army chief General MM Naravane on Tuesday hailed the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 as a "historic step" and said the move has disrupted the proxy war by the "western neighbour".
The armed forces have a "zero tolerance against terrorism", he said in his address at the 72nd Army Day function in the Cariappa Parade Ground here. "We have many options to counter those who promote terrorism and we will not hesitate to use them," he said.
The Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday.
Gen Naravane, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat were present on the occasion.
Army's Captain Tania Shergil, the first woman Parade Adjutant, led all-men contingents at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi Cantt, officials said.
The Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year to mark Lt Gen KM Cariappa taking over as commander-in-chief of the Indian Army in 1949 from General Francis Butcher, the last British commander-in-chief of India. This is the 72nd Army Day and it is the first time that a chief of defence staff is attending it.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt's First Look From Gangubai Kathiawadi Is Out and It's Fierce
- PUBG Mobile Erangel 2.0 Coming Soon, New Class Abilities Revealed in Teaser Video
- Best Prepaid Recharge Plans Under Rs 450: Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone Idea
- Boycott Windows? Twitter Mocks India's 'Cancel Culture' After Satya Nadella's Comments on CAA
- Transfer News and Rumours LIVE: Latest Updates From Man United, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Man City, Real Madrid, Barcelona