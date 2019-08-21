Abrogation of Article 370 India's Internal Matter, Says Bangladesh
Bangladesh' reaction on the issue came a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the country and held talks with the top leadership, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
S Jaishankar said his courtesy visit is also aimed at discussing issues during Sheikh Hasina's upcoming visit in October. (Twitter/India in Bangladesh)
Dhaka: Bangladesh said on Tuesday that revoking the special status to Jammu and Kashmir is India's internal matter and maintaining regional peace and stability should be a priority for all countries.
Bangladesh' reaction on the issue came a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the country and held talks with the top leadership, including Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
"Bangladesh maintains that the abrogation of Article 370 by the Indian Government is an internal issue of India," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said here in a statement.
"Bangladesh has always advocated, as a matter of principle, that maintaining regional peace and stability, as well as development should be a priority for all countries," it said.
Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked this month after New Delhi abrogated provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to withdraw Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories.
New Delhi has made it clear to the US that Kashmir was a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and there was no role for a third party.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Parineeti Chopra Looks Dishevelled And Bloodied in 'The Girl On The Train' First Look
- Maruti Suzuki XL6 to Launch Today, Watch it Live Here [Video]
- Facebook Clear History Tool Lets You Control Data Shared With Apps And Websites
- Moon is Glowing Brighter than Sun in NASA's Fermi Gamma-Ray Images
- Nine Nurses Who Went Viral for Being Pregnant at the Same Time Have Now Given Birth