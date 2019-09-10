Abrogation of Article 370 Will End Terrorism in Jammu & Kashmir, Says MoS Home Affairs Nityanand Rai

Bhopal: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said on Tuesday that the abrogation of Article 370 would eliminate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.

Talking to reporters on completion of 100 days of the second term of the NDA government, Rai said insurgency thrived in J&K because of the constitutional provisions which granted it a special status.

"We all know that terrorism was thriving in Jammu and Kashmir due to Articles 370 and 35(A). Due to the Modi government's strong resolve, it was on decline. After the abrogation of these articles, terrorism will soon be finished completely," he said.

"The country's dream of `Akhand Bharat' (unified India) has been realised with the abrogation of Article 370," the Union minister added. With the withdrawal of special status, the people of Jammu and Kashmir will get benefits such as reservations, he said.

"Only three families were enjoying the funds allocated for the development of Jammu and Kashmir. Now this benefit will reach the public," he said.

Asked about a Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Union Home Ministry deciding to reopen seven anti-Sikh riot cases, including one in which Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath was named, Rai said, "The SIT is doing its work. Those who are not guilty, should not be afraid."

To a question about the economic slowdown, Rai said, "The country is moving forward for achieving the five trillion dollars economy target. Shortcomings of various sectors are being removed. Steps are being taken to strengthen the economy."

Asked about declining GDP growth and people losing jobs, the minister said, "The unemployment data is wrong. Infrastructure is improving. Crores of people have got Mudra loans, agriculture sector is growing, production is increasing. Economy is growing stronger."

Asked about Pakistan using Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's statement on Kashmir in its petition against India on international forums, Rai said, "The country's security and development should be one's priority....Pakistan has already been exposed on international forums for its lies."

