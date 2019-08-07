Abrogation of Provisions of Article 370 will Turn New Leaf in Development of J&K, Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 has kindled aspirations of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir and is going to turn a new leaf in the state's growth and development.

The Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) also said Article 370 had given rise to unreasonable mental barriers and it had led to isolation of youths.

"The very realisation of freedom from Article 370 has kindled youth aspirations across Jammu and Kashmir," Singh, who is an MP from Udhampur, said a day after the clause was revoked with a majority vote by both the Houses of Parliament.

The resolution abrogating provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to take away the special status of the state was adopted by the Lok Sabha with 351 members voting in its support and 72 against it, while one member abstained.

And in a sheer coincidence with the number 370, the bill to create two UTs -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh -- was passed by 370 votes in favour and 70 against. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was present in the House.

The resolution and the bill were approved by the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Singh said India has opened up incredible new avenues for the youths of the country and these would be equally available to the youths of Jammu and Kashmir "without any intimidation, interference or intrusion from any quarter" henceforth.

He said since Tuesday, he has been receiving a series of phone calls and messages from different parts of the state and different sections of the people, all of whom sound highly optimistic and boosted by the historic decision.

He said the large number of messages and phone calls received by him were not from any particular community or region, which in itself is an indication that barring a handful few with vested interest, the 125 lakh population of Jammu and Kashmir is jubilant over this path breaking decision.

Singh said while the youths of Jammu and Kashmir always lived with a subconscious feeling that they were different from their peers in the rest of the country, others also assumed the same.

Recalling the words of Home Minister Amit Shah while speaking on the floor of the Lok Sabha, Singh exuded confidence that it will not take more than five years to see the visible positive outcomes of the abrogation of provisions of Article 370 which is going to turn a new leaf in the growth and development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.