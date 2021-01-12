Absconding Aditya Alva, the Brother-in-law of Actor Vivek Oberoi, Arrested in Sandalwood Drugs Case

An accused in a sandalwood-linked drug racket case was arrested by the Bengaluru police, in a joint operation with central crime branch officials from Chennai on Monday.

“Aditya Alva, who was absconding in the Cottonpet drugs case has been arrested. A continuous search and enquiry was conducted, got information and arrested him in Chennai last (Monday) night,” said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime.

Alva was absconding for the last four months since the CCB registered the case in September last year at the Cottonpet police station in the city. He is accused number 6 in the case.

He is the son of former state minister late Jeevaraj Alva and the brother-in-law of Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi, whose house was raided in October 2020.

Alva's private property in Bengaluru where he is said to have hosted parties was also raided while he was absconding.

He has been brought to Bengaluru and will be produced in court next week where the police are expected to seek his custody for further questioning.