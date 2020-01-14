Absconding for Two Years, Undertrial Held in UP's Muzaffarnagar
The prisoner carried a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head and had been on the run since escaping police custody in 2018 while he was brought to the district hospital here for a medical examination, officials said.
Representative image.
Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh: An under-trial prisoner, who had escaped from custody two years ago, was arrested after exchange of fire with police near Panchenda Bridge here, a police official said.
Vishal sustained injuries in the encounter on Monday and is being interrogated after being provided treatment, New Mandi police SHO Deepak Chaturvedi said.
The prisoner carried a bounty of Rs 25,000 on his head and had been on the run since escaping police custody in 2018 while he was brought to the district hospital here for a medical examination, the station house officer added.
