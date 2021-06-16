Absconding Shelter Home Director, 3 Others Nabbed in MP in Sexual Assault on Minors Case

Ranchi: The absconding shelter home director, warden and two others facing charges of sexual assault on minors were nabbed in Madhya Pradesh and brought to Jamshedpur on transit remand, a top police official said on Wednesday. However, two minor girls out of 40 inmates of the Mother Teresa Welfare Trust (MTWT) who went missing in the course of shifting of children to another shelter home on Friday could not be traced so far.

“On a tip-off to police, four accused of the case were arrested from Mada in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh and brought to Jamshedpur on transit remand. “All the arrested accused would be produced before East Singhbhum Court, Jamshedpur," Subhash Chandra Jat, City Superintendent of Police, Jamshedpur told.

