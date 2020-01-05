Absolutely No Grounds to Keep Chandrashekhar Azad in Jail, Says Priyanka Gandhi
Chandrashekhar Azad is lodged in the Tihar Jail. He was arrested after he led a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi.
File photo of Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad.
New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said the government's policy of "oppressing" dissent has reached a point of "cowardice" as she demanded that Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad be shifted to AIIMS.
Azad is lodged in the Tihar Jail. He was arrested after he led a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Delhi.
The government’s policy of oppressing all expressions of dissent and protest has reached the point of cowardice. The lack of basic humanity in their actions is shameful. There are absolutely no grounds to keep Chandrashekhar in jail, let alone to deny him medical treatment..1/2— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 5, 2020
The Bhim Army claimed on Saturday that Azad was unwell and needed immediate medical care.
Rejecting the claim, a senior jail official said Azad was "absolutely fine" and no such issue had come to their notice during routine medical check-ups by the official jail doctor.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netflix India Reveals the Only Way to Get Free Streaming Service
- Vichhoda Book Review: Harinder Sikka’s Exploration of Tender Love Beneath Tough Exteriors
- Defending Champions Sethu FC Troubled by Scheduling Conflict Between TWL and Indian Women's League
- India vs Sri Lanka | First T20I to be Dress Rehearsal for IPL Games: Assam Cricket
- Priyam Garg's 110 Sets up India U19 Win Over South Africa